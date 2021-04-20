Depression teenager Morgan Urso kicked off hockey after confiding in coach about depression: lawsuit





LAGRANGE, Ill. (WLS) – A teenage hockey player and her family have filed a lawsuit after claiming she was removed from her team after telling a coach about her mental health issues. Morgan Urso, 15, loves hockey. She’s been playing since she was 4 years old. So when she was going through a rough time and was being treated for severe depression and suicidal thoughts about a year and a half ago, she said she felt comfortable telling her coach. She hadn’t expected his response. “The next morning he had gone to the board and they had me, they had effectively removed me from the team,” said Urso. That’s one of the claims made in a lawsuit called Team Illinois Hockey Club and Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois. In the lawsuit, the organizations are accused of discriminating against Urso’s mental health problems. The family said Morgan’s doctors told them hockey was good for Morgan because the routine and exercise helped her. “Getting her out of bed and wanting to motivate her to participate in the day became so much more difficult because she had nothing to look forward to,” said her mother, Kelly Urso. “It was definitely a setback,” Morgan Urso agreed. According to the indictment, Morgan was told she could rejoin the team with a doctor’s letter giving her permission to participate in 100% of all team activities and functions. “They’re under state laws against discrimination, right? They can’t treat children – especially, throw them out – because they have mental illness, which is a disability,” said attorney Charlie Wysong. The family resolved the setback by founding Team Morgan, which has raised more than $ 50,000 for mental health treatment. And Morgan is now playing again – on a different team. “We do it for the next person who comes to their coach so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. Not just in hockey, but in all sports,” said Nick Urso, Morgan’s father. The coach, who is not listed as a defendant, said he had always had a positive relationship with de Morgan and her family before that. He said, “I knew I had no background in what she was dealing with, and I knew it wasn’t something I wanted to help with.” If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos