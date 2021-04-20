Tokyo Olympics 2021: India’s biggest table tennis player at the Games

By the end of the 20th century, the status of table tennis in India was sub-par, with the sport mainly confined to the common areas of the university.

Kamlesh Mehta and Chetan Baboor were one-time players who kick-started the racquet sport with their genius, but it was back to square one when the curtains were drawn on their glorious careers.

Then came the phenomenon Sharath Kamal.

Legends have always had one career defining moment in their respective careers. For the Chennai paddler, the occasion couldn’t have been more special when he defeated local hero William Henzell in the men’s singles title clash at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

It was the beginning of a legacy in Indian table tennis, and it led the way for others, underscoring the fact that Indians were not scammers in the sport.

Also read: From morning to bedtime A day in the life of the Tokyo Olympics, Achanta Sharath Kamal

With the 2021 Olympics knocking on the door in Tokyo, let’s see why Sharath is the most decorated Indian paddler at the Games:

Although Chetan Baboor is a three-time Olympian who he first played at the 1992 Barcelona Games and then appeared at the 1996 and 2000 Atlanta Games in Sydney, he never managed to get past the group stage.

It should be noted that the singles event was set up differently until 2000. It gave the group stoppers direct access to the last-16 in a round-robin format.

Sharath’s Journey at the Olympics

By the time Sharath Kamal qualified for the 2004 Games in Athens, the organizers had adopted a knockout formula, where one mistake could take out a player.

Against Algerian Mohamed Boudjadja, the Indian stormed to victory by a 4-1 margin in the best of seven clash, with scores of 11-4, 12-10, 11-6, 11-13, 11-7. However, he was eliminated in straight sets in the second round by Koi Lai Chak from Hong Kong.