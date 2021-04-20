Vegas defeats San Jose, 3-2, in Shootout for seventh straight win





On the night Patrick Marleau broke the all-time record for NHL games played, the Vegas Golden Knights (32-11-2) defeated the San Jose Sharks (18-22-5) 3-2 in a shootout on Monday . overnight in T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT

After the first whistle of the game, Marleau was honored for breaking Gordie Howe’s record for NHL games played when the Sharks forward appeared in his 1768th game. San Jose took a 1-0 halfway through the first and carried it through to the break. The Sharks added 29 seconds to the mid-frame lead, but Mark Stone answered with a power play goal to make it a 2-1 game. Stone scored another power play goal in the third period as the forward balanced the game with his 17th goal of the season. Neither side scored until the end of the regulations or overtime and the match went to a shootout. Alex cloth scored the only goal while Robin Lehner stopped all three shots he saw to take a 3-2 win for Vegas.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone Stone scored both goals in the regulation to control the Vegas attack. Robin Lehner Lehner put 29 shots in regulation and extra time and was perfect in the shootout. Shea Theodore Theodore had two assists in the win. Max Pacioretty Pacioretty also managed to get two helpers for Vegas. STATE OF THE KNIGHT

Vegas took its seventh straight win, marking the team’s first seven-game win series of the season. BECAUSE VEGAS WON …

Fans can get a free Jumbo Jack at every Jack in the Box in Las Vegas with the purchase of a large drink. LOOKING FORWARD

The Golden Knights and Sharks close their set of two games on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on AT&T SportsNet, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 / 1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.







