Smith-Njigba tries to play a bigger role in the second season





Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a statement following his highly anticipated arrival in Columbus with an impressive toe-tap touchdown in the season opener against Nebraska on Oct. 24, 2020. This piece highlighted several flashes that the then freshman wide receiver had in 2020. Smith-Njigba is entering his second season with the team and wants to use his experience to take the next step in a talented and deep, wide receiver room. When I got out there, it really helped me see what it’s like, Smith-Njigba said. I didn’t understand the atmosphere and a lot of things that I don’t want, but just getting out there and participating, it helped a lot. In 2020, Smith-Njigba got 10 catches for 49 yards to go along with his only touchdown in the opening game. In addition to his wet feet in his first season, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said the young receiver has fueled the off-season momentum. He’s done a good job in terms of spring, Hartline said. He knows he might have a little dip in the middle of spring, but he was starting to get warm, maybe had a day when he needed a breath, and he’s been on fire ever since. I think he’s doing great. In his first foray into spring training in 2020, the Rockwall, Texas resident, participated in just three workouts before COVID-19 shut down organized events. With his first shot at a full off-season development season, Smith-Njigba said he’s taking the opportunity. Even after this spring, just develop and compete every day, especially against our defenses, Smith-Njigba said. Last spring was difficult for us. It was difficult to develop. I haven’t been able to develop that much because I don’t run routers and catch balls every day like I am this spring. This spring was really crucial and it was big for us, big for me. Smith-Njigba showed his talents in Saturday’s annual show jumping competition with five catches, which equates to his freshman totals with 50 receiving yards and a touchdown. While Smith-Njigba is ready to make an impact in the passing game, he recognized the importance he has as an edge blocker in the ongoing game. I know I can catch the ball. I know I can run routes. So, just adding that to my game makes me even better, even a more all-round player, Smith-Njigba said. I’m proud of it and I just try to do the best they can in whatever they ask of me. With his increased focus on the blocking game, Hartline named Smith-Njigba the best blocker in the Ohio state receiver room. Looking at the summer and fall practice, Smith-Njigba pointed out a few aspects of his game that he still wants to improve in his second season. In the summer, I try to get bigger, faster and stronger, Smith-Njigba said. Just ready to go out in the fall and just play plays.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos