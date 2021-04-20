Sports
Chiefs, the weather can’t cool red-hot Grayhounds
The Burlington High School girls’ team has been on a roll this season.
In fact, the Grayhounds have been so hot lately that even an unusually chilling day in mid-April failed to cool them down.
BHS won four of the six singles matches, beating the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Mosley and Emily Woodsmall to hold for a 5-4 win over Keokuk in a Southeast Conference dual Monday at the Dankwardt Memorial Park Tennis Courts.
BHS improved to 5-1 overall, 4-1 in the Southeast Conference.
The Grayhounds have something special to offer this season, a chemistry that couldn’t disrupt even a stormy April day.
We have a new coach and she is very good at telling us where we need to improve, ” said Woodsmall, who won her singles match 8-2 against Julia de Gala and then went on to defeat the Gala and Jasmine Saunders alongside Mosley. 8- 3. “We also have a lot of new girls and they are all naturally good at tennis.
We won, but I don’t think we played as well as we could. We definitely haven’t played our best game, “said freshman BHS coach Bailey Galvin, a BHS graduate in 2013.” We had a great season. I had no idea what I would plan to become a new coach and join COVID last year, without having a season. I tried to recruit. But honestly, athleticism was key. We go after every ball and we hit every ball. We might not have the best technique and we might not look the prettiest when we hit a shot, but we go after the ball and would hit and be consistent. Athletics really are key.
The cool, windy, sometimes rainy conditions forced the players to make adjustments as the matches progressed.
A few times the ball would move and we should move and adapt to it, ”Mosley said.
It’s going to be a bit tricky, ”Woodsmall said. You have to position your shots more when the wind is affecting it. But it is still fun. It’s still fun to play even in bad weather.
Burlington won in singles against Jessica Kendall, Woodsmall, Mosley and Macy McGinity. Kayla Norton at No. 1 singles and Grace Hecox at No. 5 singles each lost in a tiebreaker to keep the Grayhounds from sweeping and taking the win.
Mosley and Woodsmall have developed chemistry on the field and have formed a solid team at number 2 in doubles.
The doubles game was pretty good, “Mosley said. That was probably one of the best games I’ve played this season. I didn’t hit many balls and my serve was better than usual.
She’s really good at the net, ”Woodsmall said of Mosley.
Keokuk (3-3, 2-3), who lost to BHS 8-1 in the season opener three weeks ago, showed a huge improvement this time. Emma Evans and Abby Thompson won in tiebreakers in their singles matches.
In doubles, Thompson and Olivia beat Rule Hecox and Mallory Krow 8-6, at number 3 in doubles, while Evans and Kierra Huddleston teamed up to clear Norton and Kendall on number 1 singles, 8-0.
With senior Keleigh Hall injured, Huddleston intervenes to form a formidable duo for the Chiefs with Evans.
Kiki and I actually clicked today. It went very well. We got some good plays on the net. It’s been pretty good for us so far, “said Evans. This is our first year playing doubles together. I used to play with Keleigh Hall but she was out with an injury. Kiki has really improved and I’m really excited to her.Never beat anyone 8-0, so that was really cool for us today.
She’s really good at long and I’m getting better in the net, although there was one ball that I couldn’t get over. But I’m getting better on the net, “Huddleston said. We practice double in practice and she’ll be lagging behind and I’ll be on the net so we can practice that to get better, so we can be good at it when we really do. play.
BHS will play in the Davenport West Invitational on Wednesday, then host Fairfield on Monday in an important Southeast Conference game. The Trojans handed the Grayhounds their only loss this season.
We have to go to a practice. We had an appointment on Thursday and then I was gone on Friday, so we just need a practice and we have to get back to our consistency, “Galvin said. Our girls are so positive. They bring so much energy to practice every day. I can’t. ask for a better group.
BURLINGTON 5, KITCHUK 4
Singles
No. 1 Emma Evans (K) defeats. Kayla Norton, 8-8 (7-1); No. 2 Jessica Kendall (BHS) def. Jasmine Saunders, 8-3; number 3 Emily Woodsmall (BHS) def. Julia de Gala, 8-2; number 4 Emily Mosley (BHS) def. Kierra Huddleston, 8-1; number 5 Abby Thompson (K) defeats. Grace Hecox, 8-8 (10-8); number 6 Macy McGinity (BHS) def. Olivia’s rule, 8-1.
Double
No. 1 Evans-Huddleston (K) def. Norton-Kendall, 8-0; No. 2 Mosley-Woodsmall (BHS) def. Saunders-de Gala, 8-3; number 3 Thompson-Rule (K) defeats. Hecox-Mallory Krow, 8-6.
