Sports
San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau, 41, secures NHL history, sets record for games played, and surpasses Gordie Howe
San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played his 1768th career game at the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night, breaking Hall of Famer Gordie Howe’s record for the most in NHL history.
“There are so many emotions running through your mind,” said Marleau, whose Sharks lost to the Knights 3-2 in a shootout. “The emotional rollercoaster was certainly a long ride, and I am blessed to have been able to do this.”
Marleau, 41, started his career with San Jose in the 1997-98 season. Marleau set a record in 23 seasons. Howe, who like Marleau is a resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, collected his total in 26 seasons, before “Mr. Hockey” eventually retired at the age of 51.
This was the 899th consecutive game in which he played, the second longest current iron man streak among active players.
Before the match, the Sharks Marleau presented a special video in the locker room, featuring career highlights and messages from friends and teammates over the years. After the game, the Sharks kept their gear in the locker room to give Marleau a standing ovation. His eyes were tearful at how much his teammates had meant to him over the years.
“It was a moving moment and we were honored to be a part of it,” said Sharks coach Bob Boughner.
Marleau started the game on the right wing for the Sharks. The announcement that he had set the record was made on the first stoppage of play. He spun around the ice with his stick in the air. A video message was played from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, congratulating Marleau on a career that “shows no signs of slowing down.” The fans in Vegas, including some Sharks supporters and Marleau’s family, gave him a standing ovation.
The Sharks celebrated the occasion with some wardrobe additions. They added a sticker with a silhouette of Marleau next to his signature, his No. 12 and “1,768 games played”. The same logo was on the right shoulder of their jerseys. They had hooded sweatshirts with a cartoon of Marleau celebrating a goal. Goalkeeper Martin Jones wore a new mask with Marleau’s name painted on the side.
During practice, Marleau was given a pair of commemorative gloves bearing the grammatically challenged ‘Most Games Played In NHL History: 1,768th NHL Games’, along with logos of the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the three teams he has played for.
“I didn’t know what they were up to or anything like that, but it was super special to see it,” said Marleau. “They haven’t missed anything.”
Prior to the game, the Sharks’ local television membership released video tributes from members of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, Oakland Athletics and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who congratulated Marleau on his long life and said, “I played in about 900 games in the NBA, and I can barely run. “
Congratulations from all over the bay! #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/kfoajUuyrO
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 20, 2021
The Golden Knights are the Sharks’ arch rival, but they were also impressed by Marleau’s performance. After the game, the knights lined up to greet Marleau and stayed on the ice with the sharks for a stick-tapping salute.
“As much as you hate your opponent, as much as you want to beat your opponent, you still respect your opponent. I think everyone in our locker room respects what they do,” said Captain Mark Stone. “For him to play 82 games per season, never miss a game, always be there, it speaks volumes about what kind of professional he is.”
The Sharks honor Marleau with an on-ice ceremony on Saturday at the SAP Center for their game against Minnesota.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]