San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau, 41, secures NHL history, sets record for games played, and surpasses Gordie Howe

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played his 1768th career game at the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night, breaking Hall of Famer Gordie Howe’s record for the most in NHL history.

“There are so many emotions running through your mind,” said Marleau, whose Sharks lost to the Knights 3-2 in a shootout. “The emotional rollercoaster was certainly a long ride, and I am blessed to have been able to do this.”

Marleau, 41, started his career with San Jose in the 1997-98 season. Marleau set a record in 23 seasons. Howe, who like Marleau is a resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, collected his total in 26 seasons, before “Mr. Hockey” eventually retired at the age of 51.

This was the 899th consecutive game in which he played, the second longest current iron man streak among active players.



Before the match, the Sharks Marleau presented a special video in the locker room, featuring career highlights and messages from friends and teammates over the years. After the game, the Sharks kept their gear in the locker room to give Marleau a standing ovation. His eyes were tearful at how much his teammates had meant to him over the years.

“It was a moving moment and we were honored to be a part of it,” said Sharks coach Bob Boughner.

Marleau started the game on the right wing for the Sharks. The announcement that he had set the record was made on the first stoppage of play. He spun around the ice with his stick in the air. A video message was played from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, congratulating Marleau on a career that “shows no signs of slowing down.” The fans in Vegas, including some Sharks supporters and Marleau’s family, gave him a standing ovation.

The Sharks celebrated the occasion with some wardrobe additions. They added a sticker with a silhouette of Marleau next to his signature, his No. 12 and “1,768 games played”. The same logo was on the right shoulder of their jerseys. They had hooded sweatshirts with a cartoon of Marleau celebrating a goal. Goalkeeper Martin Jones wore a new mask with Marleau’s name painted on the side.

During practice, Marleau was given a pair of commemorative gloves bearing the grammatically challenged ‘Most Games Played In NHL History: 1,768th NHL Games’, along with logos of the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the three teams he has played for.

“I didn’t know what they were up to or anything like that, but it was super special to see it,” said Marleau. “They haven’t missed anything.”

Prior to the game, the Sharks’ local television membership released video tributes from members of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, Oakland Athletics and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who congratulated Marleau on his long life and said, “I played in about 900 games in the NBA, and I can barely run. “

Congratulations from all over the bay! #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/kfoajUuyrO San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 20, 2021

The Golden Knights are the Sharks’ arch rival, but they were also impressed by Marleau’s performance. After the game, the knights lined up to greet Marleau and stayed on the ice with the sharks for a stick-tapping salute.

“As much as you hate your opponent, as much as you want to beat your opponent, you still respect your opponent. I think everyone in our locker room respects what they do,” said Captain Mark Stone. “For him to play 82 games per season, never miss a game, always be there, it speaks volumes about what kind of professional he is.”

The Sharks honor Marleau with an on-ice ceremony on Saturday at the SAP Center for their game against Minnesota.