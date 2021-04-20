Sports
Cincinnati Bengals New Uniforms
Credit: Aaron Conway
Among the finer details, the Bengal have removed the TV numbers on the shoulders, replaced the B logo under the collar with the Bengali word mark, replaced the drop shadow on the numbers with an outline and adjusted the font in a sharper way, as Blackburn said . replicates the tiger stripes with smooth edges and jagged tips.
I think it’s intense, she said. It’s meant to be fierce and intimidating. And we want our boys to feel that way when they wear it.
The track outline is a nod to the Super Bowl teams of the 80s, and perhaps the most interesting feature links the past to the present – Brown’s signature stitched into the neckline.
Nike brought in that element, and it was a unanimous and easy decision to include it.
We have a great past, Blackburn said. I think it needs to be covered more and the story told more. And so Paul Browns signature remains in our uniform, it remembers the past and also sets the bar and high standards of excellence that he has achieved during his coaching career.
The Bengals took into account feedback from fans and players, especially when it came to removing an extra stitch that wrapped around the front of the thigh and made the pants a bit uncomfortable. The white rush jerseys were among the best-selling items last year, so white became one of the four jersey options allowed, along with the home black and alternating orange.
Credit: Aaron Conway
Cincinnati can make a variety of color combinations with white or black pants and black, orange or white socks.
I think I like its simplicity, said longtime fan Zim Paskel, a DC resident who flew into the Bengals for the special preview Sunday. The jerseys we just came from I thought they were too busy and it had extra areas of boxing and stuff like that. I think I’m moving to a more contemporary jersey now, it’s just more 2021, super 2025 if you really think about it.
The Bengals first discussed new uniforms in Fall 2018, and after 30 months of discussions with Nike and the competition, tinkering with designs and finally settling for the finer details to complete the process last summer, the organization unveiled the final product. with much fanfare. Monday.
A change had been a long time coming. There were only four major style changes in the teams’ 53 seasons and the most recent update came in 2004. From 1968 to 1980, the Bengals wore plain black and white jerseys with three regular stripes around the arms and down the legs. The tiger stripes came in 1981 and that first design lasted until 1996. In 1997 a leaping tiger was added on the arm and it lingered until 2003, after which the modern stripes were revealed.
Credit: Aaron Conway
An orange alternative was also added in 2004, but the jersey style other than the color rush all-white alternative that came into play in 2016 had remained the same ever since. Cincinnati was 129-139-4 in the previous uniforms.
You want to give the fans what they are looking for, and we heard a lot of backlash about the jerseys we were in, said Bengals Merchandise Manager Monty Montague. You look at the calendar, you go, you know what, soon we’ll be in this jersey longer than any other version we’ve had. And it is probably time to start the conversation. And luckily they were all on the same page and decided it was the right time. So 17 years is a long time, and we decided it was perfect to move on.
