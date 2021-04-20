LIVE BLOG: Illini Football Spring Game – Bret Bielema Era’s Debut





CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Good evening from the University of Illinois campus at Memorial Stadium, where Illinois is hosting its first spring game in several years. This is the first chance to see the Fighting Illini in 2021 under first-year national coach Bret Bielema under the lights in Memorial Stadium on Monday evening. We are about an hour away from playtime with weather conditions through Weather.com in Champaign call for temperatures from the 40s to 50s as well as gusts of wind of 10-20 miles per hour. Illinois football spring game Date / time / place: Monday, April 19, 2021: 7:00 PM CST, Memorial Stadium. Surface: Peat field Capacity: Limited fans for tonight’s spring game Records: N / A Line: N / A Series of notes: N / A TV: BTN Radio (Illinois): N / A UPDATE – 11:52 left in 1st – Illinois first-string offense scored on his first drive that culminated in a 1 yard touchdown being run by Brandon PetersThe defense was on an odd front every game and Peters, who was 2 of 4 on the drive, had a long pass on the drive to Brian Hightower. UPDATE: This is how the Illinois defense lined up at the start of this game. Illinois is in a 3-4 defense. FROM: Jer’Zhan Newton, Keith Randolph DT: Calvin Avery LBS: Owen Carney Jr., Alec McEachern, Calvin Hart Jr., Seth Coleman CBs: Devon Witherspoon, Tony Adams S: Tailon Leitzsey, Prather Hudson The first team defense kept Isaiah Williams and the 2nd team’s attack on a flight of stairs. TOUCHDOWN UPDATEFirst team foul in Illinois is 2 for 2 on touchdowns while Peters completes a 29 yard touchdown attack Khmari Thompson UPDATE: TOUCHDOWN – Arkansas / East Carolina transfer Chase Hayden making his game for the starting TB position with a 27-yard touchdown run. The offensive starting line is (from LR): Lowe, Blake Jeresaty, Kramer, Alex Pihlstrom and Julian Pearl UPDATING: James McCourt kicks a field goal from 23 meters to increase the Orange lead to 30-6, 13:33 Q2. Illinois Offensive Coordinator Tony Petersen Peters tries to get the tight ends to use, and with Illinois’ lack of depth on a wide receiver, that’s a good thing. UPDATING: TOUCHDOWN – Chase Brown with a 1-yard touchdown run that produced a 54-yard pitch-and-catch. UPDATING: TOUCHDOWN – Reggie Love with a 12 yard touchdown run with the St. Louis product breaking several tackles on the way to the end zone.

