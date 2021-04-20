Sports
St. C. tennis falls at Park | News, sports, jobs
WHEELING – Tim Ickes, Wheeling Park’s tennis coach, really wanted to challenge his team against stiff competition on Monday.
He got that game in St. Clairsville and the Patriots took up the challenge, as both boys and girls beat the Red Devils 6-1.
“We have a great group of kids,” Ickes said. “We are young and it’s nice to see them grow and mature on and off the track and it’s only been a week and a half.
“We played a good league (Monday) in St. Clairsville and that’s really what we needed to push ourselves, especially for college next Thursday and Brooke. We had to push ourselves here (Monday) and we got that from them. “
The Park Boys’ leader was junior Braeden Keen, who defeated Alex Douglass in the No. 1 singles, 8-4.
In the number 2 singles it was junior Wyatt Andrews who turned St. Clairsville’s Evan Holstein 8-6 upside down.
“Our two juniors in Wyatt and Braeden are doing a really good job of leading us”, Ickes said. They set the tone. We have such a deep group, so it’s cool to watch – and they’re having fun. “
Park’s depth was featured in the No. 3 singles won by Ryan Quickel from Brandon Kralovic, 8-2, and in the No. 4 singles where freshman Nic Trischler defeated Anthony Verardi 8-6.
Trischler and fellow freshman Grant Kenemond also took victory in No. 2 doubles, 8-6, over Kralovic and Verardi.
Quickel and Gavin Goodrich also won for Park with an 8-6 win in No. 3 doubles.
“Trischler and Grant are really good,” Ickes said. “Nic plays like our No. 4, but he could be No. 2 or No. 1 in many teams. He has already developed and has become much better mentally and skillfully.
“He had to fight back (Monday), but it was a growth match where he could learn from his mistakes and slow down and accelerate his pace at the right time. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard other parents ask ‘he’s just a freshman’?
At the girls’ end, Park racked up their number 2 Rachel Simon over Keilen Weidman, 8-2, their number 3 Towne Moores over Emma Poe, 8-1, and their number 4 Taylor Broadwater over Brooke Chamberlain, 8-3.
The Patriots also swept the girls’ action in the doubles as Moores and Taylor Andrews won the No. 1 game 8-6, while Simon and Rhiannon Christmas won the No. 2 doubles match, 8-0, and Broadwater and Kayla Clatterbuck took No. 3 win, 8-2.
“It was a beautiful day and a beautiful victory” Park’s freshman girls coach Chalmer Moffett said. “We have generally played well, so it is quite exciting. Many of these girls have been playing for a long time. They take classes all their lives and Wheeling has a pretty good tennis culture. I like to joke with them saying it’s 100 percent my coaching, but they all have a pretty good tennis background and they all make me look good. “
The Red Devils’ only wins came from the No. 1 Girls Singles event, where Kadaira Fordyce beat Christmas 8-6, while the No. 1 Doubles team of Douglass and Holstein beat Keen and Andrews 8-6.
“It’s always very competitive when we play Park and the games reflected that again (Monday),” St. Clairsville coach JC Yevincy. said. “All games were close and I am happy with the way they played.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]