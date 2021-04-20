St. C. tennis falls at Park | News, sports, jobs

WHEELING – Tim Ickes, Wheeling Park’s tennis coach, really wanted to challenge his team against stiff competition on Monday.

He got that game in St. Clairsville and the Patriots took up the challenge, as both boys and girls beat the Red Devils 6-1.

“We have a great group of kids,” Ickes said. “We are young and it’s nice to see them grow and mature on and off the track and it’s only been a week and a half.

“We played a good league (Monday) in St. Clairsville and that’s really what we needed to push ourselves, especially for college next Thursday and Brooke. We had to push ourselves here (Monday) and we got that from them. “

The Park Boys’ leader was junior Braeden Keen, who defeated Alex Douglass in the No. 1 singles, 8-4.

In the number 2 singles it was junior Wyatt Andrews who turned St. Clairsville’s Evan Holstein 8-6 upside down.

“Our two juniors in Wyatt and Braeden are doing a really good job of leading us”, Ickes said. They set the tone. We have such a deep group, so it’s cool to watch – and they’re having fun. “

Park’s depth was featured in the No. 3 singles won by Ryan Quickel from Brandon Kralovic, 8-2, and in the No. 4 singles where freshman Nic Trischler defeated Anthony Verardi 8-6.

Trischler and fellow freshman Grant Kenemond also took victory in No. 2 doubles, 8-6, over Kralovic and Verardi.

Quickel and Gavin Goodrich also won for Park with an 8-6 win in No. 3 doubles.

“Trischler and Grant are really good,” Ickes said. “Nic plays like our No. 4, but he could be No. 2 or No. 1 in many teams. He has already developed and has become much better mentally and skillfully.

“He had to fight back (Monday), but it was a growth match where he could learn from his mistakes and slow down and accelerate his pace at the right time. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard other parents ask ‘he’s just a freshman’?

At the girls’ end, Park racked up their number 2 Rachel Simon over Keilen Weidman, 8-2, their number 3 Towne Moores over Emma Poe, 8-1, and their number 4 Taylor Broadwater over Brooke Chamberlain, 8-3.

The Patriots also swept the girls’ action in the doubles as Moores and Taylor Andrews won the No. 1 game 8-6, while Simon and Rhiannon Christmas won the No. 2 doubles match, 8-0, and Broadwater and Kayla Clatterbuck took No. 3 win, 8-2.

“It was a beautiful day and a beautiful victory” Park’s freshman girls coach Chalmer Moffett said. “We have generally played well, so it is quite exciting. Many of these girls have been playing for a long time. They take classes all their lives and Wheeling has a pretty good tennis culture. I like to joke with them saying it’s 100 percent my coaching, but they all have a pretty good tennis background and they all make me look good. “

The Red Devils’ only wins came from the No. 1 Girls Singles event, where Kadaira Fordyce beat Christmas 8-6, while the No. 1 Doubles team of Douglass and Holstein beat Keen and Andrews 8-6.

“It’s always very competitive when we play Park and the games reflected that again (Monday),” St. Clairsville coach JC Yevincy. said. “All games were close and I am happy with the way they played.”