Marleau’s hockey record speaks to the players’ dedication

Hockey is the least discussed and least understood of all addictions.

Players cannot explain it themselves. Most don’t want to talk about it. They just want to go to the ice rink. They want to skate. They want to play.

The most special thing about Patrick Marleau who passed Gordie Howe on Monday for the most games played in NHL history (1,768) is how many of his 23 years in the league he’s played a full season, or very close to it.

It’s actually every year.

It doesn’t mean he has stayed healthy. Barely. He’s probably played half those games with an injury that would keep most people in bed at home and a quarter of those games with something that would keep a baseball or basketball player out for months.

It’s just the nature of the game. And it is the nature of the players that ensures that they maintain that they are healthy enough to go.

Astonishing.

Do you remember Rich Peverley in 2014? His heart stopped during a game. In the tunnel behind the bench in Dallas, doctors administered oxygen, inserted an IV, performed chest compressions, and used a defibrillator.

Peverley’s heart started again, and less than five minutes later, he told Stars coach Lindy Ruff that he wanted to return to the game.

Doctors think his heart is stopped for about 10 seconds. After being shocked back to life, Peverley wanted to get back on the ice and was upset when told that wouldn’t happen.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron played Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final against the Blackhawks with broken ribs, ruptured rib cartilage, a severed shoulder and a punctured lung that sent him to the hospital by ambulance two nights earlier in Chicago.

Bergeron needed two nerve-suppressing, pain-relieving shots to play Game 6.

In the Eastern Conference final that same year, Boston’s Gregory Campbell played 47 seconds after breaking his leg from a shot block. Today, his attempt to move across the ice on one skate would go viral in minutes. Even then he was ashamed of the attention.

“I’m no different from anyone else on these two teams,” said Campbell. “That’s kind of the nature of hockey players. I’m not specific. It’s everyone in this league, the will to succeed and play for your teammates.

“There are 700, 800 other players who are so tough and play things every day.

“There are a lot of players who play (less than) 100 percent right now, and there are a lot of guys who play pain.

Troy Murray played a long series against Toronto in the postseason with two broken ribs and a broken hand. Duncan Keith returned minutes after losing a mouthful of teeth. Denis Savard skated on an ankle that was so ripped apart that he could barely walk from the locker room to the ice.

Chris Chelios – by far the best American hockey player ever – is eighth on the regular season games played list and number 1 in the postseason, with more than 1,900 games combined.

And he wasn’t in the middle of the ice waiting for an escape.

An extraordinary two-way defender with puck moves – the most valuable asset there is in hockey – Chelios played tough minutes, the power play, the penalty kill and was pound for pound – at 1.20 meters-11, 190 pounds – the meanest, strongest player of his generation.

You didn’t move 10 feet in those days without getting hit – but he was just playing, let alone the pain.

With Saturday’s game over and 41-year-old Marleau tying the record, every Minnesota opponent stayed on the ice and Marleau shook hands while his Sharks teammates watched in awe.

That’s respect.

It’s respect for work and respect for the willingness to compete, to show up every night with a desire to play, despite all that can be wrong with an aging body.

Especially considering the kind of money players are making today, Howe’s record seemed like one no one would ever approach, and yet Marleau has surpassed one of the big names in hockey history.

He did it by appearing. That’s a punch line in many industries. In hockey, the story begins and ends here.

At least for a day, and while he may not want it, it’s also quite a cup.