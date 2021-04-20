Sports
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be a popular pick for Browns: NFL mock draft roundup 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio Another week of perusing national mock concepts has led to little consensus. But Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah proved to be a popular choice.
The Notre Dame linebacker comes up multiple times in our recap of how design analysts see the Browns picking in the first round on April 29.
Here’s a summary, including what analysts had to say about their Browns picks. Keep in mind that some of these mock concepts were published before the Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney on April 14.
JEREMIA OWUSU-KORAMOAH, LB, NOTRE DAME
Steve Palazzolo Pro Football Focus: The depth map certainly says linebacker is a need, but that’s not why Owusu-Koramoah is a good fit for the Browns. It’s an excellent value at this point in the design, and JOK offers yet another versatile rear-end coverage player in Cleveland. He’s a nominal linebacker, but at Notre Dame, he lined up 411 times in his career to go with an 85.2 figure, and his 89.6 overall coverage is ranked 13th out of 121 recent NFL caliber linebacker outlook. While first-time linebackers have a tough transition in the current NFL, JOK should become one of Cleveland’s top coverage players in the years to come.
Luke Easterling Draw wire: This defense has added some key pieces in free agency (John Johnson III, Jadeveon Clowney, Anthony Walker), but the linebacker position can still use a three down athletic presence. Owusu-Koramoah is a versatile defender who can stand up anywhere on the field, both as a linebacker and as a safety, and has a huge impact on the game.
Charley Casserly NFL.com: Even after signing Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns are adding one more talented defender who will have an immediate impact in pass coverage.
AZEEZ OJULARI, EDGE, GEORGIA
Charles Davis NFL.com: Ojulari is a powerful, determined pass rusher who can wreak havoc. The Browns recently signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal, but Ojulari could be the long-term tag team partner for DE Myles Garrett.
CHRISTIAN BARMORE, DL, ALABAMA
Ryan Wilson CBS Sports: The team released Sheldon Richardson, but either way, the defense had to get better. With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns could decide to tackle the inner line first, and Barmore is coming off a strong 2020 season for the Crimson Tide.
JAMIN DAVIS, LB, KENTUCKY
Tyler Sullivan CBS SportsCleveland has quietly had one of the best offseasons in the NFL to date. That success now opens the Browns to go in a number of directions with this choice, but Davis presents a potential diamond in the rough. He’s put on a strong pro day and only scratched the surface of his potential.
YES PHILLIPS, EDGE, MIAMI
Oliver Hodgkinson Pro Football Network: Clowney has only been signed to a one-year deal, and there’s no assurance that he can come in and have the impact the Browns need. That’s why I still have them tackling the position in this 2021 4-round NFL Mock Draft with Miami defensive end Phillips’ screamIf you take away the injury worries that overtake Phillips, he’s by far the best pass rusher in class as far as I’m concerned. He is fast, strong and has multiple pass rush moves in his toolbox.
KWITY PAYE, EDGE, MICHIGAN
Maurice Jones-Drew NFL.com : Paye is one of the more explosive pass rushers in the design and a perfect complement to Myles Garrett on the other side of the Clevelands defensive front.
