Bangladesh Cricket Board announces squad for first test against Sri Lanka





Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced the first test against Sri Lanka, which starts on April 21 in Pallekele. Bangladesh has reached Sri Lanka where they will clash with their subcontinent counterparts in two Tests, both hosted by the Pallekele International Stadium. The tourists have reduced their provisional crew from 21 to 15 for the opening test. Mominul Haque will lead the team, devoid of their ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and sailor Mustafizur Rahman. Both are conducting their trades in the Indian Premier League for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals as the BCB has awarded the NOC for the same. Tamim Iqbal, who played both Tests in the home series against the West Indies, has kept his spot, while veteran players like Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam would be crucial to the Tigers’ chances. West Indies humiliated Bangladesh in the latter’s two-Test series in the latter’s backyard by winning them both convincingly. On the other hand, Sri Lanka also lost both Tests to England in a recent series; however, they fared well in a way out against the West Indies. The series with two tests ended 0-0 in Antigua. The Bangladesh v Sri Lanka series was set to take place in July last year; however, it had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cricket boards found another window in October-November; however, the tourists were not ready to comply with the 14-day quarantine period in Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh squad for the first test against Sri Lanka: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rah, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taskin Ahmedury Chowdhan Chdhury Mohammed Saifury, Ebadot Hossain Ali Hassury Chowdhan Chdhury Mohammed Saifhan , Shoriful Islam. Also read: IPL 2021: Huge boost for Delhi’s capitals ahead of tonight’s game vs Mumbai Indians







