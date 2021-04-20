Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart are not created in the same way

UGA football fans are clearly jealous of the success of Clemson Football over the past decade under head coach Dabo Swinney – understandably as most of them weren’t alive the last time their Dawgs actually won a national title in college football.

In an article we wrote and posted this weekend, we stated that Kirby Smart, Georgia head football coach, had done less with more and that they were more pretenders in the national conversation than real contenders – and that’s both true.

One of the opinions repeatedly reported on Twitter was that like Dabo, Smart needed time to rebuild a program and that success doesn’t happen overnight.

That’s true – success doesn’t come overnight, but the programs that Swinney and Smart took over aren’t comparable, and it’s comical to think they’ve adopted the same type of program. Swinney took over a 1975 Gremlin, while Smart took over a 2010 Ferrari.

If you simply look at recruitment and talent, you will learn that each coach adopted very different programs when they were hired.

Clemson fired Tommy Bowden because he couldn’t win more than eight games a year and couldn’t get into the ACC Championship game. UGA fired Mark Richt for going on for three years without returning to the SEC Championship game.

Bowden went 3-5 in bowl games as the Clemson football head coach, while Mark Richt went 10-5 in bowl games as the headman at UGA.

Recruiting

We went back and looked at the recruiting classes signed by the previous Clemson Football and UGA head coaches – Tommy Bowden and Mark Richt.

The five classes before Dabo took over Clemson football, 2004-2008, the Tigers had an average of five years in 19th place in the country. Their best class was 2008, when they had the ninth recruiting class in the country.

Kirby Smart had a cabinet that had a lot more in it when he took over just before the end of the signing class of 2016. Before Smart took over, the five-class average ranking for UGA football, 2011-2015, was eighth among the best of the country.

The worst class they had in that five-year period was 2013 when they were 12th in the country.

This doesn’t even take into account the class of 2016 that Richt put together before he was fired. The 2016 class was sixth in the country and all Kirby Smart had to do was draw the kids on the dotted line, as Mark Richt had already dedicated the entire class.

Looking at the five-year rankings before each coach was hired, the Tigers only had one class in the Top 10, while the Dawgs only had one class outside of the Top 10 and that was still a great class in 12th overall. classification in 2013.

Over the past five years, UGA has dominated recruiting as they were second best class in the country on average, but they don’t have any major trophies for it. Meanwhile, Clemson football has averaged the 11th best league in the country and has had six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, four national title appearances and two national championships.

These coaches are not the same.

NFL talent

We also looked at it five NFL checkers before every coach took over, as in recruiting, this wasn’t around either.

Kirby Smart took over a program that had become an NFL factory before his arrival, while Dabo Swinney had to turn Clemson football into a program.

From 2011-2015, UGA football had 28 players selected in the NFL draft. That’s exclusive of a dozen players who were already on the UGA roster when Smart was hired in December 2015.

From 2004-2008, Clemson football had only 13 players selected in the NFL draft. When Dabo took over, there were fewer than 10 players on the roster who would hear their names called by the NFL commissioner.

No matter how badly UGA fans want you to believe that Kirby Smart has taken over a down-and-out program, the fact is he didn’t. He took over in an ideal situation where the previous head coach had won numerous division titles, conference titles and bowl games. All Smart had to do was refine some areas to compete.

Dabo had to completely rebuild the culture and learn to win boys, while elite-level recruits believed in what he was trying to build.