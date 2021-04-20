Bryan County High School in Pembroke improves in girls ‘and boys’ tennis

PEMBROKE Building a consistent competitive sports program in a rural school is challenging.

It becomes especially challenging when it comes to a sport such as tennis or golf as exposure is limited at a young age.

That’s why, when the Bryan County High Schools girls tennis team made GHSA Class A state playoffs for the first time in 10 years, it was something to celebrate.

The fact that the Redskins lost another rural school in the first round of Eternal Power in Irwin County on Monday that could serve as role models for player development did not detract from their post-season qualification.

Irwin County has been one of the best Class A teams in the state in recent years, with the girls winning championships in 2014, ’15 and ’16. The boys won it all in 2017 and ’18. With rare exceptions, Indian players don’t start playing competitive tennis until high school.

Bryan County is in a similar situation because it does not have a year-round tennis development program and access to instruction is limited.

What sets other teams apart from us is that there isn’t a tennis pro in northern Bryan County who can work with them, and it’s an expensive sport, said Bryan County coach Laura Blair. That’s a challenge … it’s a struggle.

It’s hard to involve and keep kids involved, Blair said. That’s why making the play-offs this year has been a great achievement for us. We had kids this year holding a racket for the first time in their lives.

You have to start them young. That makes a big difference. We have a high school program now, but it’s not strong yet.

Blair, who is in her seventh season as head coach, hopes making the playoffs this year will kickstart the program.

We were very young, said Blair, who also coaches the boys tennis team. We don’t have a senior on either team. Well, get better next year.

Our girls don’t have number 3, Blair said. So we started every game 0-1, but we had some kids who played well and improved a lot.

The girls’ top player was junior Hannah Butler, who set a 9-2 record at No. 1 singles. Promising freshman Clara Howard was number 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles teams were a pair of freshmen, Sarah Conner and Amber Gray, with junior Emily Edwards and sophomore Summer Hodges making up the No. 2 doubles team.

The boys side

Sophomore Colton Gunter was No. 1 in the boys’ squad, followed by sophomore Tyler Burnsed and freshman Devin Murray. Freshman Paulo Morales and sophomore Trevin Polk are No. 1 doubles, and sophomore Blaze Garrett and freshman Josh Leach are No. 2 doubles.

Hannah had a great season, Blair said. She was 9-2 and Colton was 5-4, and he had a really good season too. Both played against more experienced players.

Hannah and Colton have been great team leaders, Blair said. We have so many young children and they have done much to teach them, such as how to serve.

If you teach it, you can do better, and by helping out like they did, they’ve gotten better.

Blair is assisted by Cindy Bennett, who is her mother, and Mario Mincey, who serves as a conditioning coach. Mincey coaches the girls’ basketball team and Bennett is his assistant, so basically it’s a family affair.

In addition to Butler and Gunter players taking advantage of the opportunity to go to Statesboro and play on a show there, Blair has high hopes for Howard and Burnsed.

Clara is one of the most mentally tough players we have, Blair said. Nothing pisses her off which will help her as she progresses. Tyler has a bad cut and he had a lot of potential too.

Bryan County tennis isn’t here yet, but Blair is clearly in the right direction.