Yankees benchings coming? Whatever Aaron Boone wants, Brian Cashman says Gary Sanchez included

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has stated that lineup changes can come, and he has the blessing of GM Brian Cashmans to do whatever he wants to try to start a collapsing ball club that won just five of its first 15 games.

When Boone wants to shake up his outfield by putting Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier on the bench to play Mike Tauchman and Brett Gardner for one day, two days or more, Cashman signs off. The same goes for Rougned Odor to play Tyler Wade second or Mike Ford in the beginning, depending on what comes next to take up the now-retired Jay Bruces roster space. If Boone wants to, he can also handle the catch the same way he did last October in the playoffs, more Kyle Higashioka and less Gary Sanchez.

As a manager, (Boone) is always available to use the roster as he sees fit, Cashman said in a Zoom media call on Monday. There are clearly many different choices to play with. That’s something he deals with day in and day out and struggles with his coaching staff. If you want to change things up in the outfield, you definitely have some other choices to play with if you want to. And you can do the same in the field too. There is a bit of flexibility there. And that also goes all the way to the catch spot. So he always had that in his back pocket.

On Sunday, Boone admitted that he may be making some lineup changes after the Yankees’ loose streak was increased to five games when they were swept home in a weekend series by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees had Monday off and will start a series of two games at Yankee Stadium against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday-evening.

The Yankees line-up has been the biggest problem as each of the starters gets off to a disappointing start. DJ LeMahieu hits a respectable .286, but that’s a big drop from last season’s MLB best .364. No one else is above .255 and five starters are below .200 Gleyber Torres (.196), Giancarlo Stanton (.176), Frazier (.167), Hicks (.160) and Odor (.125).

There are definitely some things I consider shaking things up, hands down, Boone said. I’ve done it a little bit, but it’s a little bit difficult. It’s a bit of a different era when you only have three or four guys on the couch, but there will probably be some more opportunities for guys who may not have played that often.

The easiest switch is to give Gardner and Tauchman more playing time, with Hicks and Frazier both struggling on the plate and in the field. On Sunday, Hicks misjudged a flyout and bumped two balls, resulting in an unearned run, while Frazier enabled a baserunner to get into scoring position by knocking over second base on a flyout.

Whether it plays Gardner one day, it’s leverage (Boone) has a chance to draw whenever it pleases, Cashman said. That’s part of his job. When he gets a chance to get a sense of who could benefit from an off day by grinding a lot or who can take advantage of a day or two off, or who you want to move up or down, all those several things are part of his abilities. But I can’t tell you something like that is going to happen or not.

Sanchez’s receiving and hitting has improved from a year ago when both areas were terrible, but he already has three errors, hitting only .235, and last week he finished a late rally with a terrible blunder on base. Higashioka started only four games, but he hit .308 with two homers and his reception was great.

Probably the most disappointing Yankees regular this year was Hicks, who went 3-for-4 in his best game and 5-for-46 in his other 12.

I think he represents a lot of our start, Cashman said of Hicks. He exemplifies many of our players in our squad. You can insert his name, you can take out his name and throw in another name and you will get the same answer. It’s downstairs where (Hicks) is able to play, and that’s true of most of our squad at the moment.

A year ago, the Yankees were first in the AL in points, OPS and on-base percentage, second in homers and sixth in batting average. This year they are 14th of 15 teams in batting average (.215) and runs per game (3.7); 13th in OPS (.642), 11th in on-base percentage (.296) and tied for ninth in home runs (16).

First and foremost, of course, the transgression is a prime target for what’s ailing us right now, because it’s something that is our strength, and it will be a strength of ours, Cashman said. But it’s not a strong point of ours right now, and it makes it clear that other aspects of the selection are not something we strongly rely on to magnify those shortcomings.

Individual below average performance, which we believe will be corrected over time. We trust our players. We trust our process.

