Sports
The T10 format could be a vehicle for cricket’s return to the Olympics as ICC raises interest
ECB. BCCI accepts benefits of global exposure after initial resistance to Olympic involvement
Cricket’s return to the Olympics is getting closer, with the possibility that it could do so in the T10 format. That has emerged in the wake of the ICC’s planning meetings for a new calendar from 2023, which took place last week, with the BCCI and the ECB, two key boards in each push, showing a renewed commitment to exploring ways to to realize this.
Historically, both the ECB and the BCCI have reservations about the sport’s participation in the tournament. However, Tom Harrison, the CEO of the ECB, is said to have raised the topic at the ICC’s chief executives’ committee meetings last week, which focused on agreeing the international calendar from 2023 to 2031. The idea was taken over. generally well received.
The ICC meeting was followed by a meeting of the BCCI’s Apex Council, which also gave conditional support to the inclusion of cricket in the Games. For a long time, the BCCI were unconvinced of their need to participate in the Olympics and were reluctant to cede any authority of the sport to the Indian Olympic Association. At this stage, they seem confident that their power will not be weakened. The BCCI has also confirmed that they will be sending a women’s team to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.
While the Olympic formula has yet to be decided – the chief executives’ committee will meet again in a few weeks and will likely set up a working group to explore the options – there is growing support for the T10 version.
With the entire tournament to be squeezed into an approximately 10-day window and the desire to use the event to spread the game’s growth globally, the shorter format would allow more teams to compete and the use of fewer fields make it necessary. A T10 game usually lasts about 90 minutes. A CEO involved in the meeting suggested that it was “inevitable” that the ECB would propose the use of the 100-ball format.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) requires that every sport participating in the Games use a format recognized at the global level and although there have been no global T10 events organized by ICC, the ICC approves the playing of the Abu Dhabi T10 (that applies to that particular tournament and not the format as such).
That means that the decision of the Olympics could affect the ‘extra’ event in the global cycle, which has already been approved by the ICC board. While the current assumption is that the event would be an ODI match – a return of the Champions Trophy in essence, if not a name – there are those who think it should be a T10 match leading to qualification for the Olympics Play.
The earliest possible date for cricket to be included in the Games would be the LA Olympics in 2028, but the 2032 Olympics, which will likely take place in Brisbane, may be a more realistic target.
“We want to help grow the game globally and believe that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics would be a great opportunity to showcase our sport domestically and bring it to new audiences around the world”, said a spokesman for the ECB. “The ECB will enthusiastically support efforts to achieve this result.”
The ECB’s long-term objections to the Games are based on the financial consequences of involvement. Since the Games are likely to be held during the English season, their ability to organize lucrative revenues from bilateral tournaments could be compromised. They may also have a problem with their planning of The Hundred; the LA Olympics are scheduled from July 21 to August 6. This year’s Hundred Tournament runs from July 22 to August 21.
However, there is a growing appreciation for the Games’ ability to grow the sport globally, leading the ECB to conclude that the short-term blow would be offset by the long-term benefits. The inclusion of the sport is also thought to accelerate the development of the women’s game and convince more countries to invest in their handicap teams.
The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics would not only bring the sport to large TV audiences around the world, but would also provide funding opportunities to nearly all of the ICC countries of their respective governments.
From the perspective of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the inclusion of cricket in the Games would enhance their relevance in South Asia; an area in which they have historically struggled to get the audience they are used to elsewhere.
George Dobell is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo
