Inexperienced Iowa WR group brimming with potential | American football

IOWA CITY, Iowa – During the Kirk Ferentz era, very little exaggeration has pushed beyond the walls of the football office.

There was one notable exception. It happened during a spring football news conference on April 17, 2019. Incoming freshman receivers Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini had created a buzz in spring training. The kind of buzz that Iowas coaches have rarely officially addressed.

But that wasn’t the case when third-year receivers Coach Kelton Copeland faced the assembled media that day. He was asked about Tracy and Ragaini. And he didn’t hold back.

Tyrone Tracy, he’s phenomenal, Copeland said. I don’t use that word very often. He hasn’t done it in the field when it comes down to it.

Copeland was talking about recruiting Tracy, Indianas Gatorade Player of the Year, from Decatur Central High School in Camby, Ind. He talked about his magnetic ability, adding, This boy wants to be great.

Iowa signed Ragaini, of East Haven, Ct., From Avon Old Farms Prep School.

He’s a full soccer player, Copeland said. I hesitate to use those terms with a young man, but he has a complete set of skills. He has exceptional ball skills. He has confident hands. He’s not a blazer when it comes to top speed, but he’s fast and he plays fast. Copeland’s refreshing candor has stood the test of time. Both Tracy and Ragaini played key roles in a 10-3 season that ended with a 49-24 beating from USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Tracy started eight games that season. He had 36 catches for 589 yards, the team’s second most, and three touchdowns. He had 130 receiving yards against Wisconsin, the most by an Iowa wide receiver since 2012. That included a 75-yard touchdown that was Iowas longest scrimmage game of the season.

Ragaini started three games and finished with a team-best 46 receptions for 439 yards. He had a seven-catch game against Penn State.

Two seasons later, Tracy and Ragaini will be the most experienced recipients with the departure of seniors Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

We had two seniors, but we consider Tyrone a (returning) starter, Ferentz said after a public scrimmage on Saturday. He practiced very well. He gave us a good pace there. Dino Ragaini is also a novice player. And after that it is really interesting. It’s a land of opportunity for everyone, including the two newcomers (early enrolled Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV). We saw some good things.

Those untested talents have shown flashes in spring ball, Ferentz said, but not on a consistent basis.

The challenge for those guys between now and September is just to demonstrate it on a more continuous basis, and get a little more confidence from the coaching staff and their teammates about their game. It is a very interesting group with a lot of good competition.

For a long time, the receiver’s broad position in Iowa has been too short. Marvin McNutt is the program’s last NFL draft pick at wide receiver, a sixth-round roster in 2012. But Copeland, who was hired from Northern Illinois in February 2016, has his fingerprints all over in a new and improved position room.

Smith-Marsette and Smith can both compete in the NFL Draft from April 29-May 1. And it is up to Copeland to develop others in the land of opportunity that Ferentz speaks about.

We now have a number of options, Copeland said. It’s a competition, and this is a business. We are judged on wins and losses. Potential is one thing. And we have a lot of potential in our room. But in the end it comes down to production. And the guys who produce and show that they can produce on a consistent basis, those are the guys who get the chance to produce on Saturday.

Who will join Tracy and Ragaini and move from potential to production? That answer won’t come until we play it against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on September 4. But there is no doubt who will be the dynamic playmaker.

Tracy brought the wow factor to the field during Iowas’ open practice last Saturday. And Copeland hasn’t dampened his excitement for what Tracy can do. Tracy is the only player who can play four positions for fouls. Copeland said he could have done that for two years. He’s always looking for the next challenge, Copeland said.

Tracy wore out Copeland with constant text messages before ever playing a down in Iowa, looking for ways to be the best player he could be.

I have told stories in the past that he exhausted me in the recruitment process, Copeland said. A lot of players say that, it sounds good and coaches get excited and excited about them. But let me tell you what, this Tyrone Tracy is a man of his word. He doesn’t just talk the conversation. He walks the walk. In whatever capacity I challenged him, he not only met the challenge, but exceeded it. And I am so proud of him and more than excited to see what the future holds.

Tracy and Ragaini are two of 15 wide receivers on the Iowa roster. Eleven of them are freshmen, freshmen or sophomores.

Copeland said sophomores Desmond Hutson (6-3, 210) and Jackson Ritter (6-3, 208) made good progress this spring. Walking trails and understanding the game are areas they need to work on.

Johnson and Bruce make the most of their opportunity in the spring ball.

They learn and learn at a rapid pace, Copeland said. I give them a lot of credit because I don’t think I could have done it at their age and they do it at a high level. Copeland did not use Tracy terms such as magnetic power to describe Johnson or Bruce. He even tempered expectations a bit.

We put them in situations to see if they were ready, Copeland said. What can they handle and what cannot they handle? To be fair, there isn’t much they can’t handle so far. Should they now get to know a system better, and the details? Absolutely. This is not high school football. Are they finished and polished products? Not even close. I’d be lying to you if I told you that. They still have a long way to go. Every day is an opportunity and my job is to challenge these guys and see if they can rise to the challenge.

Copelands mission is to develop the potential in his room and find those guys who can produce on Saturday.

That’s the bottom line, he said.