Kauai Youth Tennis organizes the first tournament





PO’IPU – Kaua’i High School junior Kirra Carvalho survived Waimea’s Kamalani Goo, but Team A ripped past Team B 6-5 on Saturday in the first of the Kaua’i Youth Tennis Tournament Series at the Po’ipu Kai Tennis Courts. Carvalho played to audiences severely restricted due to prevailing COVID-19 rules and regulations, and fought Waimea High School Junior Goo in the second round of the tournament with students and coaches from Island School, Kaua’i High School, Waimea High School, and the Kaua’i Christian Academy in Kilauea. Carvalho’s 7-6, 1-6, 12-10 three-set marathon fell short for Team B, which ended with a 5-6 deficit against Team A whose efforts were showcased with a pair of three-set matches, including Kaua’i Cameron Teves from high school passes Andrew Scalfani from Island School, 1-6, 6-2 and 10-2. In Team A’s second game, Judah Sapp of Kaua’i High School got past Reed Brown of Island School, the lone left-handed player on the field, 4-6, 7-6, 10-3. Other Team A wins were Michael Fitzgerald of Island School who defeated Lucas West-Webb of Island School 6-4, 6-0 and Bonnie Lee of Island School who defeated Jeanine Longboy of Kaua’i High School 6-2, 6- 0 checked. Christian Teves of Kaua’i High School defeated Vito Altomare of Waimea High School 6-3, 6-3 and Ryder Kenton of Kaua’i Christian Academy was solid against Ramana Wills of Island School 6-0, 6-0. “It’s so great to watch the student athletes play competitively and have fun,” said Shannon Burkman, a Kaua’i High School coach. “There are some very close matches and very high levels of play. We are especially pleased that our seniors are getting the chance to play as they lost so much to the pandemic this year. “ Play continued among the players at the Kaua’i Youth Tennis with Island School’s Mark Fitzgerald finishing Noel Chris Constantino 6-0 and 6-0 to lead Team B’s string of wins. Kaua’i High School senior Katherine O’Neill prevailed over alumnus Hoku Iseri, 7-5, 6-4, and Kaua’i High School students Maddison Hubbard teamed up with Savannah Hubbard to help island school couple Katie Brown and Brooklyn Mackey to drive 6-1, 6-2 in one of two doubles matches in the tournament. Kaua’i High School students Matthew Rivera teamed up with Tanner Hubbard to get past the duo of Kaua’i High School’s Dillon Fulks and Island School’s Ryan So, 6-2, 6-4. “We are grateful to the Kaua’i Tennis Association for subsidizing the court fees at Po’ipu Kai,” said Burkman. “Coach Aaron Tada for providing the match tennis balls and awards, and for all the high school coaches and volunteers who cheered on players and supervised the matches.” Two more tournaments are scheduled for May 1 and May 15. The playing format continues in the Mixed Team and includes more doubles and mixed doubles lines. Dennis Fujimotothe staff writer can be reached at 245-0453 or [email protected]







