Like a Gentleman: Chilean athlete shares her fan moment with Roger Federer at the Athens Olympics





Swiss maestro Roger Federer is undoubtedly one of the world’s most cherished athletes. He is also responsible for touching millions of lives, including outside of tennis. Recently, Chilean table tennis player Maria Paulina Vega, who heroically qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, shared her Federer story. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Table tennis player Maria Paulina Vega talks about a meeting with Roger Federer Paulina Vega met the tennis maestro at the 2004 Athens Olympics and even got a photo with him. Even after 17 years today, she admires the 20-time Grand Slam champion just as much as she did then. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates victory after his third round match against Lucas Pouille of France against Lucas Pouille of France on day six of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / Getty Images) DIVE DEEPER Road Is Long: Jannik Sinner reveals what it takes to beat Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic So when asked if she had any idols in the sport, she didn’t take time to come up with a name. Roger Federer, I love it .. I like how he is, how he is projected, like a gentleman as people on the track say: they said (All quotes are translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate). The photo, taken at the 2004 Olympics in Athens https://t.co/2f6tapaTQT pic.twitter.com/duwsR78qfI fan of the tennis man (@sliceandvolley) April 19, 2021 Before he got the photo, the 37-year-old Chilean asked fellow countryman Fernando Gonzalez about Roger Federer. Unsurprisingly, Gonzalez called the eight-time Wimbledon champion one of the best on the tennis circuit. Plus, the retired Chilean professional praised Federers’ connection to people. That is sometimes worth more than whether he is a good player or not, Maria remarked. In addition, Gonzalez told her that Roger would have no problem taking a picture. One day I left my bag to go to the dining room. I was in that area and next to me I see a giant suitcase of tennis rackets. I watch, and it was Roger, Maria revealed. No doubt she was very happy and cherishes that moment even today. It will be the icing on the cake for Paulina Vega when she meets Federer at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. DIVE DEEPER Kei Nishikori reveals why he was inspired by Roger Federer Which tournament will Federer play next? Federer has confessed that his two big goals for 2021 are Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. A gold medal for singles is an award that is still missing from his cabinet. LONDON, ENGLAND: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates a point against Kevin Anderson of South Africa in their men’s singles quarter-finals on day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele / Getty Images) After returning to tennis in Doha, the Basel-born resumes his season at the ATP Geneva Open 2021. Most importantly, he has also confirmed his participation in the 2021 French Open. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Hopefully, Federer will continue to revere the tennis world and make priceless memories for other athletes. Can you see the Swiss maestro win his 21st Grand Slam title this year? ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad DIVE DEEPER Very important project for me: Novak Djokovic plunges into a new venture to support NextGen Tennis







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos