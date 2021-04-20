Cowboys 2018 Class Shows Building Difficulty Via NFL Draft – Dallas Cowboys Blog

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys are like many teams. They know the best way to build a team is through NFL draft.

But with that theory a problem begins to take shape.

One player remains from the 2015 Cowboys draft class, defensive side Randy Gregory, and he plans to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, although La’el Collins was signed as an undeveloped free agent that year and through 2024 was under contract. There are four players left from the Cowboys’ 2016 draft: running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Jaylon Smith, quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Anthony Brown. And two remain out of the class of 2017 with cornerback Jourdan Lewis signing a three-year deal at the start of free agency and wide receiver Noah Brown signing a one-year deal.

As the Cowboys prepare for the concept of 2021, they must also look to the future of their concept class for 2018.

The Cowboys have a $ 9.1 million first-round decision to take Leighton Vander Esch and the fifth-year option. The rest – guard Connor Williams, wide receiver Michael Gallup, defensive ending Dorance Armstrong and tight ending Dalton Schultz – enter the last years of their contracts.

It was a good lesson for Dallas. Vander Esch was a Pro Bowler as a rookie and fought injuries for the past two seasons. Williams has been a starter. Gallup has become a major threat. Armstrong has fans on the staff side for his versatility, and Schultz had 63 catches in his career by 2020.

Do the cowboys regard them as building blocks or temporary fillings?

If the Cowboys don’t pick up the fifth-year option on Vander Esch, he would become a free agent after the season. The only other first-rounders the Cowboys didn’t pick up the option on were Morris Claiborne (2012) and Taco Charlton (2017), although they signed Claiborne to a one-year deal in 2016.

The Cowboys could try to sign Vander Esch for an extension rather than just taking the option. It could be a risky move as Vander Esch missed 13 games in his first three seasons, but it could also be a wise move if he returns to Pro Bowl form as a rookie under coordinator Dan Quinn. In case you were wondering, linebacker Sean Lee missed 13 games in his first three seasons and the Cowboys signed him for a six-year extension in 2013.

Williams has started 37 of the 40 games he has been active. He’s been reliable, but if he’s not part of the Cowboys’ future, could he be a part of some trade in the upcoming design? At home, the Cowboys have 2019 third round, Connor McGovern, who could slide into the left guard slot. If they put up an offensive lineman at number 10 overall in the first round, then Rashawn Slater could be a walk-in starter.

It’s hard to separate Gallup and Amari Cooper’s future. Cooper, 26, is entering the second year of a five-year $ 100 million deal with Dallas. His 2022 base salary of $ 20 million is fully guaranteed on the fifth day of that competition year. If the Cowboys released him, he would count $ 6 million towards the 2022 salary cap.

It should be noted that in a year where they needed a lot of salary space, the Cowboys have yet to restructure Cooper’s contract, despite his youth, production and the remaining four years of his contract.

Gallup followed his 1,107-yard season with six touchdowns in 2019 with 843 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 with four different starting quarterbacks. What could he order in the open market? Aside from Kenny Golladay ($ 18 million a year with the New York Giants), no other wide receiver averaged $ 12.5 million in free agency this low season. If Gallup produces again, the Cowboys could then pay him an average of $ 14 million to $ 16 million CeeDee Lamb, their first-rounder for 2020, under contract until at least 2023?

Keeping Cooper, Gallup and Lamb together at such high prices in 2022 seems priceless.

Armstrong has 2.5 sacks in three seasons, but he can play in multiple places and fill in special teams. Is that worth a long-term commitment, or is it part of a expendable future in which third-day picks are exchanged for other third-day picks as part of a pay rise?

Schultz exceeded all expectations for him after Blake Jarwin suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the 2020 opener. Jarwin returns this season and the Cowboys believe he can be a playmaker on the field in a passing game led by Prescott. Like Williams, can teams call the Cowboys during the upcoming draft regarding a trade for Schultz?

It feels like it was only a few days ago that the Cowboys selected Vander Esch in the first round of a draft held at AT&T Stadium. Time flies and decisions have to be made.

It is possible that by 2022 the Cowboys will have none, one or two players from the 2018 class in their roster.

Building by design is a viable strategy, but a foundation is difficult to put together.