How Cricket Brasil rewrote the playbook with women’s contracts

In January 2020, Brazil’s female cricketers turned fully professional, ahead of the gentlemen. It has won the association the honor of 100% Cricket Womens Cricket Initiative at the ICC Global Development Awards.

Lara Bittencourt made a life-changing choice in January 2020. They decided to commit to become a full-time cricketer with Brazil’s women’s national team.

My diet has changed, my lifestyle has changed, and even my social group of friends has changed, the 18-year-old off-spinner said. This is what I want to do so I knew I would have to change a lot, but it’s a great experience and every day that passes I know I made the right choice.

15-year-old Laura Cardoso puts in work next to Bittencourt five days a week. Cardoso, a right-hand man and medium-gangster on the national team, had shown exceptional cricket talent from the age of 12, participating in Cricket Brasils community projects and progressing rapidly.



Matt Featherstone on the growth of cricket in Brazil

Now she keeps a balance between school and a demanding cricket schedule. But according to mother Aline, Cardoso is more disciplined and responsible than ever. She is determined not to miss this opportunity.

Bittencourt and Cardoso were among the 14 players to receive Brazil’s first full-time professional contract for female cricketers in January 2020. Cricket Brasil’s groundbreaking decision not only gave their lives a new direction, but also served as an impetus for cricket in the football-loving country, earning Brazil worldwide praise for its advancements in the women’s sport.

The initiative has now gained recognition at the ICC Global Development Awards in the 100% Cricket Womens Cricket Initiative category. The mayor of Poos de Caldas, a city about 150 km from Sao Paolo and the cradle of cricket in Brazil, starts each speech with “I am the mayor of Poos de Caldas, the Brazilian city where more children play cricket than football”; now he has one more achievement in cricket to be proud of.

For the contracted players, the number was increased to 15 in 2021 to be a professional means receiving a monthly payment to pursue cricket. They train five days a week from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the high-performance center and have gym sessions with personal trainers four days a week. At the center, they have access to doctors and experts to guide them in their diet and mental health. From 2022, the one-year contracts will also have a pregnancy clause.

Depending on their age, some are expected to attend the local physical education college in the evening for a four-year course.

They are all needed to assist in community development programs, the very same programs that put them in touch with cricket. The association wants them to be role models for the next generation of girls and boys who practice the sport.

Cricket Brasil’s decision to award female contracts was especially significant as they became the first associated country to fully contract the women’s team ahead of the men.

It made perfect sense for the association: Brazilian women are ranked higher (No. 27) than men (No. 71, as on April 19) on the MRF Tires ICC T20I Team Rankings. The women had won four of the last five South American championships and were the best placed to break through to the top of the Associates, opening up opportunities for funding and global competition. Perhaps, with the right support, there will even be a World Cup performance in a few years.

Additionally, although people on the street played a game called taco or bete ombro, which in some ways resembles cricket, the country did not have a long tradition of the sport. That meant there was no opposition to seeing the game of women as the vehicle for growth, rather than the game of men.

Matt Featherstone, Cricket Brasil Development Director, explained how a new sport became an advantage when it came to a sport with a balance between men and women. We had a completely blank sheet of paper in terms of the game’s ideas and views, he said. This is not the case in many countries where the game has been played for hundreds of years and comes with many protocols.

So our job was to first let the Brazilians give it a little bit of their natural flair and especially start it off as a game for both sexes. It has never been a sport for men or women in Brazil, but has always been a sport for everyone. This helps a lot, because in our cricket programs we are close to a 50/50 split between the sexes.

Much work has been done to realize these contracts. A big part of it was talking to the players’ parents, their reassurance about the possibilities in cricket, and preparing passports for the players.

Our main concern was not how the players would react, having been around cricket for quite some time, but how their families would react, Featherstone said. You have to imagine that a lot of people still don’t really know what cricket is in Brazil and the thought that their daughters would start a career in a sport that is not the most advertised sport in Brazil or South America was quite discouraging.

But with initiatives like this, more Brazilians are starting to embrace the sport and the team as their own. The story of cricket in the country, which began in Poos de Caldas in 2009 with 26 children from the local orphanage, is only growing. Today, 5,000 children play in 50 schools, taught by local coaches, many of whom are the first in families to attend college and have a social impact in underprivileged communities.

Subsequently, the association has ambitious plans to expand to 33,000 participants in adjacent areas once COVID starts hitchhiking. If all goes well, there will be more mayors following Poos de Caldas’s, and find another beautiful game that thrives in their neighborhood.