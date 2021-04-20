What could a Super League for college football look like?

Now that the world inevitably understands that a Super League is turning the structure of European football upside down, it is not difficult to imagine a series of events leading to a similar shift in an American sport that is similarly infused of more than a century of tradition. With its best teams, mostly spread across five regional conferences – all of which fight for independent television contracts – college football lends itself to the idea of ​​a Super League in the same way.

The concept is easy to understand: if all the best teams play in the same league, that league would make more money for those teams than they would earn in their current competitions. And the reception it would receive would be similar to how things played out in the pond this week: the vast majority of people who have invested in the sport would likely hate it.

With billions of dollars at stake, and plenty of shenanigans from conferences in the not-so-distant past, no one can say with absolute certainty that there will never be a Super League for college football hatched.

If it happened and it reflected something similar to what is being proposed in Europe, what would it look like? Our reporters weigh in, based on their own criteria.

No Super League would be complete without the U. Douglas DeFelice-USA Sports TODAY

Andrea Adelson

Close your eyes and think of the biggest brands in college football. Think up your list now and forget about the recent conference or national championships. For this exercise and this exercise alone is the greatest criterion the Brand. That’s why Miami is on my list. The Hurricanes haven’t won a national championship in 20 years, but they have one of the most recognizable brands in football. Say the U, and everyone knows exactly what you mean.

The same is true of Michigan, which like Miami failed to make the College Football Playoff and has an even longer national championship drought than the Hurricanes. But say GO BLUE and everyone knows you are referring to the team in Ann Arbor.

Using this baseline alone, I figured out my 15 teams in about two minutes, without much in the way of deterring me. Are there other teams that are qualified? Certainly. You could say that UCF has done more than Miami in the past 5 years and should be included, but this exercise should look beyond a five-year period. You could also make a case for Oregon, but again – Miami and Michigan win 10 times out of 10 with branding. I’m pretty sure more college football fans would tune in to watch Miami-Notre Dame, for example, as opposed to Oregon-Notre Dame. (No offense, ducks)

With my very simple criteria my teams are: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC

Kyle Bonagura

First of all, a few basic rules:

One of the first steps in building a Super League is apparently to include a largely irrelevant team affiliated with Stan Kroenke, which is why his alma mater, Missouri, is one of the founders.

To try to reconcile this exercise with reality, we also need to identify a conference that claims moral superiority and refuses to participate in anything that will ruin a sport with more than a century of history. USC and Oregon are obvious candidates for inclusion, but in a shocking turn – in the form of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, etc. – the Pac-12 remains untouched.

Teams outside the Power 5 conference? No chance. Perhaps a few teams hope to be invited from time to time.

From there, the teams almost choose themselves, as the selection criteria essentially mimic the program’s old prestige ratings in the EA Sports NCAA football series. It is a combination of the teams that have been most successful in their ability to generate maximum income over the past 15 years.

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas.

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M take one of the last two spots in the Super League from Bill Connelly. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Bill Connelly

As the Super League of football takes shape, 12 major brands have joined forces and are keeping the door open for three permanent members. There are two other giant brands (Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain), but there’s a chance that at least one last spot will actually go to the most desperate, highest bidder.

With that in mind, here are my first 13:

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA, USC.

This list has all the national champions from the past 22 years and basically all the primary football brands that get the special Jordan Brand stuff and all. And the USC needs a dance partner in the west, including the Bruins.

The next question is, who is the most desperate to become # 14 and # 15 out of a pool of teams like Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and maybe Oregon or Washington? They don’t have to be really good right now – they just have to be marketable, and they must have been great at some point. College football has tons of arsenals to choose from.

My guess: Texas A&M and Penn State. Tennessee and Nebraska could clearly be pouncing on a lot of desperate money, and Oregon has Nike money, but money plus some sort of recent cachet makes me think it’s the Aggies and Nittany Lions.

So: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC

Joining a Super League would be less than Jim Harbaugh and the virtuous Big Ten. Leon Halip / Getty Images

David Hale

As for Kyle, there will certainly be one competition that claims the moral high ground here and refuses to participate. That competition will undoubtedly be the Big Ten. I can imagine Jim Harbaugh’s press conference explaining how virtuous Michigan is, and how it refuses to give in to grades or admission just to join this league. Sure, it means the Wolverines will fall further behind on a national scale, but that’s the price to pay for having a moral compass. And yes, the Big Ten will change their mind and decide they want to join the league two months after the season starts.

The politics of this competition must also be in the foreground. This is not about better competition or about rewarding the best of the best. This is about big, powerful, rich people in gaudy suits with beautiful cars making random decisions that pour out and ruin everything around them. So Texas is in.

It may seem reasonable to include Clemson given the Tigers made it to the College Football Playoff for six years in a row. But Dabo Swinney would quit and join the NFL rather than give in to this derision of the collegiate model. Amateurism is still important to some people.

UCF will not be invited, but it will hold a parade announcing its own separate super league.

Then, of course, there are the designated punching bags – the programs that do a great job of losing game after game in exchange for a seat at the cool kids’ table. Welcome Nebraska and Tennessee

The rest is pretty simple: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USCNotre Dame remains independent.

Harry Lyles Jr.

Initially, I was tempted to take two teams from each Power 5 school and from the group of 5’s and independents. But just like with the College Football Playoff, we only go with the big names because that seems to be what the football people did.

My selections are strictly teams that have won titles over the past two decades and the popular brands. The “brands” I select have fan bases with as many – if not more – sidewalk alumni than real alumni.

And make no mistake, that’s not so much a dig at alumni on the doorstep, but it’s a compliment to how much people have to think about a football program to claim it with no real ties.

Miami and Oregon are probably the two schools that don’t meet the above criteria the most on my list, but they are also objectively cooler than any other school you think could replace. I will not apologize for being honest.

With that said, my list: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC

USC has had a forgettable decade, but the Trojans have a Pac-12 title in 2017 and two other division titles since 2015. Ashley Landis / AP Photo

Adam Rittenberg

Soccer’s Super League is all about big brands. It’s all about actual performance, especially when it ticks off the big college football brands in the process. In the immortal words of Willie Taggart, former Oregon and Florida state coach (who ironically did very little in those two schools), you have to #DoSomething to make this competition. Incidentally, Oregon and the state of Florida have both achieved enough to make the list of 15.

Criteria? It’s simple for me. Every national champion or runner-up from the past decade has arrived. There are no small brands that reach the biggest stage in college football. That gives us nine teams: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oregon and Florida State. The next marker is multiple Power 5 conference titles – plus at least one CFP appearance – during the CFP era. Hello, Oklahoma and Washington.

Four spots remain. The power of the brand plays more into this. Florida hasn’t made a CFP appearance, but has had four division titles and five AP top-15 finishes since 2012. Chomp, they’re in. Penn State stunningly won the Big Ten in 2016, with a 42-11 run over four seasons. including three AP top 10 finishes. We are in.

USC has had a forgettable decade filled with terrible hiring decisions. But the Trojans have at least one Pac-12 title in 2017 and two other division titles since 2015. That’s more than Michigan or Texas A&M can celebrate. Fight on.

The last spot reluctantly goes to Texas, which, like Michigan, has perfected the mega-brand, having small results lately, but at least making it to the Big 12 championship game in 2018. The Longhorns also ensure that all power conferences have multiple representatives.

The full list: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, Washington