The Rally: What Footsteps of Federer Tells Us About Roger’s Heritage | TENNIS.com

Joel Drucker and Steve Tignor discuss a new book about Roger Federer and what it tells us about his Swiss background and his relationship with his home country.

Hi Steve,

Unfortunately, compared to other sports, not many tennis books are published. As I’ve learned from dozens of sobering interactions with agents and publishers, there are many reasons for this, not worth the effort here.

So it’s fascinating to see what books about tennis come up, which leads me to Dave Seminara’s new book, Federer’s footstepsDisclosure: I have read this book in an earlier form and written a blurb for it. After years of tearing apart my personal fascination with Jimmy Connors, I was naturally drawn to Seminaras’ desire to explore his appreciation for a remarkable tennis player.

Maybe someday there will be a college course called Federer Studies. Journalists Chris Bowers and Rene Stauffer wrote biographies a few years ago. Long lasting New York Times tennis writer Christopher Clarey is due to release one with the title this summer The teacherHistorian Randy Walker wrote The Days of Roger FedererMark Hodgkinsons Fedegraphica is subtitled, A Graphic Biography of the Genius of Roger Federer. William Skidelsky wrote Federer and Me: A Story of ObsessionAnd then there’s David Fosters Wallace’s long piece, Roger Federer as a religious experience. There we have the beginnings of a syllabus biography, history, analysis, memoirs, theology. I’m waiting for the rock opera Federerphenia, not to be confused with the title that most of its rivals can identify with, Federer phobia

But the seminar book hardly fits any of those disciplinesWhile he touches on aspects of his own life, significant health issues are especially, this book is more like the kind of wandering travel piece you read on a leisurely Sunday afternoon or, in my case, a sleepless Sunday night.

Seminara travels through Federers’ homeland, to various cities, neighborhoods, restaurants, the ATP tournament played in Federers’ hometown, a church and of course many tennis facilities that have played a part in the tennis icons’ journey to greatness.

But the greatest character in this book is not Federer. It’s Switzerland, this understated, disciplined nation of polite people and quiet train rides. As Seminara teaches, Federer may be heroic to some, but he is hardly revered in his native country as, for example, Michael Jordan is considered in the United States. We are a very democratic country, a monk named Abbot Federer (a distant relative) tells Seminara, so we don’t really know how to worship people. We are actually proud of Roger, but we leave him alone.

Switzerland’s relative indifference to sports explains at least one aspect of Federer: his tranquility. Certainly, he burned with ambition from an early age. But there has always been a sense in Federer that tennis is less of a job to work and more of a game to play. Considering how Seminara describes the Swiss spirit of non-intrusiveness, it’s hard to believe that the young Rogers’ progress was continually dissected as it can happen with child prodigies in other lands.

Steve, how do you think this book fits into the Federer Studies curriculum?

Hi Joel,

As you mentioned, at this point it’s not easy to find a new angle on Federer, or to add something we don’t know to the public record. What praise should be sung about the Maestro? But for those of us who aren’t intimately familiar with Federers’ homeland, Seminara manages to break new ground. Literally, by walking on it.

Having never set foot in Switzerland myself, or even read much about it, I found Seminaras observations about the country revealing; and not just because a hamburger can cost you $ 48. As you noted, Joel, it’s not a land of hero worshipers, and many of the people Seminara meets seem almost proud of their disinterest in tennis and lack of knowledge about Federer (while maintaining their respect for him, of course). To me, Switzerland comes across as two seemingly contradictory qualities: it is a rich and expensive country, but also a country committed to egalitarianism. The combination can lead to friendliness, but also to regular prickness. I think you can see those traits in Federer too. Over the years, he’s transformed himself from a metalhead to a fashion icon, but he also treats everyone he meets with the same level of kindness. In his younger days, before reaching living legend status, he could also get a little prickly in defeat.

Getty images

In the book, we travel to the exclusive BMW-filled tennis clubs where Federer has trained, but we also meet a director at one of them who knows him as Rog, and says that Federer is reserving his own courts and not for special favors. We go to two towns where Federer has had homes, Wollerau and Valbella, and find out that local regulations prevented him from building a tennis court on one site, and he was successfully charged for trying to build a playground for him. kids on the other. Federer is a special citizen of Switzerland, but still a citizen, and maybe that’s the way he likes to see himself in general.

Joel, you have written a great book about your own tennis hero called Jimmy Connors saved my lifeI can’t say I’ve had a single player who has functioned like Jimbo for you and Federer for Seminara. I started to love Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert, but I had no qualms moving on to John McEnroe and Steffi Graf, and then to Andre Agassi, when each of them rose to prominence, if you were number 1. his personality since I first interviewed him 20 years ago, but to the disbelief of pretty much everyone I know, I wasn’t fascinated by his game. How would you compare what Connors gave you to what Roger seems to give his many millions of fans?

Steve,

How great that you put together what Federer means to those who love him compared to a player like Connors. This is arguably one of the more vivid contrasts in the history of the entire sport.

Whenever I talk to Federer fans, these concepts come up: beauty, elegance, softness, artistically a utopian idea of ​​tennis and life, embodied in the form of a citizen of a country known for not waging war .

Then there was Connors, who often said about tennis, People don’t understand it’s a goddamn war there. Federer’s sleek Wilson racket: a brush. Jimbos steel Wilson: a bayonet. Federer shows what life could endure. Connors showed what it is struggle. For me, as the poem goes, and that has made the difference

I admit I was very lucky with my tennis avatar. Seminara flew thousands of miles and nibbled around Roger’s landscape. Connors lived in Los Angeles during my adolescence, sort of a local folk hero, spotted on tennis courts, in restaurants, in parking lots. My high school team had their rackets strung at the same store that Connors went to. I once played a challenge game on the same field at UCLA where he had practiced a few days earlier. So there he was, tangible, visible and, in my case, a form of rocket fuel, propelling me in a way different from the thoughtful, observant way I often behave.

Getty images

All this deep affinity, be it Seminara to Federer, me to Connors, you to a wide variety of players, is one of the greatest lures in tennis. There is an elemental connection between fan and player that is so vibrant, downright visceral in its intimacy and power. There is no doubt that there is a certain kind of personal projection going on, of attributes, values, manners and behaviors that can be applied not only to the way someone plays tennis, but also to life in general. Hero worship? About. But not completely. Dig deep enough, and there’s also a chance for true self-knowledge that goes well beyond the ability to get the win at a big point in the game.

That said, by the time I was 13, well before I really started admiring Connors, I knew there was no way I could competently play tennis using the Jimbos Wilson T-2000.

Steve, in what ways have you come to understand your appreciation for different tennis players?

Joel,

Tennis and the hero concept never suit me. The sport is so individualistic and inwardly focused, and the way the professional game is set up does not lend itself to nationalism either. Tennis players play for themselves, in part because that’s enough pressure for most brains.

On some level, that was certainly true of Connors, who started his career as an outsider on tour and usually avoided the Davis Cup (Interestingly, Federer has also kept his distance from the team competition at various times over the years). But there was a part of Jimbo about that did wants to be a hero to people, right? He had a connection to the masses, and a knack for getting a stadium full of people by his side, which is rare for a tennis player; Juan Martin Del Potro might be the only other player I’ve seen with a similar skill (Delpos stagecraft is, of course, more subtle than Jimmys was). Connors was a renegade, but it was John McEnroe who more clearly played the antihero. During his tour days, Mac never tried to please or entertain anyone.

In the time I’ve been watching tennis, the two most popular male players were Bjorn Borg and Federer, which makes me think tennis fans want their players to have some spare, some cool, so thin air for those who aren’t too loud. do best to be heroes. Federer has smoothly grown into the role of ambassador and role model, but sometimes I wonder if the global fan’s love is a burden to him, at least when he’s playing big games.

Getty images

You and I sat at CentreCourt and Ashe Stadium for his final against Novak Djokovic and heard the overwhelming, almost deafening support he is getting. And yet, when these matches are over and Djokovic has won, I wondered if the crowd helped and motivated the Serbian more than the Swiss. Federer has never been the type to wave his arms to cheer up a crowd, or a guy who played on emotion. He is one of the few remaining players who does not even seek support from his field.

Dave Seminaras’ book is valuable in that it shows why Federer, despite his status, would be uncomfortable to be loved. As Abbot Federer says, the Swiss don’t do hero worship, and Roger Federer shows that they don’t play the role of hero either. And tennis fans love it all the more.