Rutgers Field Hockeys Meredith Civico named Big Ten Co-Coach of the Year

The Big Ten announced honors for hockey on Monday, and Rutgers was well recognized. Most notably, Meredith Civico was named Big Ten Co-Coach of the Year along with Iowas Lisa Celucci. In addition, a program with the top four players earned all the credit for the conference. Gianna Glatz and Katie Larmour were named First Team All-Big Ten, while Kerrie Burns and Milena Redlingshoefer were named Second Team All-Big Ten. The Sportsmanship Award went to Liz Romano.

Rutgers finished the regular season with a 9-5 record and was in the top 12 all spring. They took four top ten wins by beating Penn State and Northwestern and were unbeaten at home for the first time since 1976 (6-0 ). The victories at then No. 4 Northwestern are the highest-ranked wins in program history.

What Civico has done to make the hockey program one of the best teams in the Big Ten, the most important conference in the sport, is nothing short of phenomenal. She took over the program in 2012, losing in 11 of the previous 12 year seasons. Immediate improvement resulted in her first three years, as Rutgers won at least nine games in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999. In 2017, Civico had Rutgers in the national rankings and set a program record with three ranked wins that season. The following year, the Scarlet Knights made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 32 years in a season where they earned program points for the most Big Ten wins, the highest ranked win at the time, and five wins over ranked enemies. RU had double-digit wins in 2018 and 2019, while it took one more win this season to make it three consecutive years. Over the past three seasons, Rutgers is 32-19 and owns eight wins over top ten enemies.

This award goes to the entire coaching staff as this has been a real team effort both on and off the field, said head coach Meredith Civico. Maddy, Ajai and Joey have been incredible this season and have led the team through both successes and challenges. I couldn’t be more grateful for their hard work and I am delighted that this has been recognized throughout the conference.

Civico gave birth to her third child mid-season, and Jerry Carino describes her journey here

As for the player’s honor, Glatz was named First Team All-Big Ten for the third season in a row and was a rock in the end as the program moved up the conference ladder. Glatz set career records in goals-against-average (1.41) and bait percentage (.794) this season along with six shutouts. Larmour earned first-team honors for a second season in a row, scoring twice and leading Rutgers with seven assists. Burns was selected for the first time in her career, and the captain is the key to one of the best defenses in the country. She scored a goal and also had four assists. Redlingshoefer led the team with 17 points by scoring six goals and distributing five assists.

We are incredibly proud that Gianna and Katie are both called First Team All-Big Ten and Kerrie and Milena are on the Second Team, said head coach Meredith Civico. These four student athletes have been great leaders all season, both on and off the field, and they deserve every accolade they receive.

The good news for the future is that all four players will return for Rutgers next season. Now that the late season has arrived, there is still a lot of work to be done. Rutgers finished in four directions tied for third place and by tiebreakers they will be the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They are faced with no. 3 Northwestern, a team they defeated twice earlier this season. The two clubs will play on Wednesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Iowa City, Iowa, and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Rutgers currently has the third-highest RPI rankings in the Big Ten at No. 16, so a win in the Big Ten Tournament would go a long way towards securing a second NCAA Tournament bid in the past three seasons.