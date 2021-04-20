Chiefs Andy Reid talks about Britt Reid’s car crash, but turns up questions about teams’ alcohol policies





Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke on Monday about the three-car collision involving his son, Britt Reid, in which a 5-year-old girl suffered brain damage. My prayers and thoughts go out to everyone involved, Reid said KMBCDue to the legal situation, I can’t talk about it right now, but from a human point of view, my heart goes out to those involved. Andy Reid, however, dodged the question of whether alcohol is allowed in Chiefs’ practice facility. There is a policy and there is a competition policy, Reid said. I cannot go into that. But clearly there is a policy. ESPN reported last week that prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, filed the Class D felony charge, stating that Reid operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive speed. If convicted, Reid could face a prison sentence of up to seven years. USA Today reports that about two hours after the crash, Reid had a blood serum alcohol concentration of .113. According to researchers, Reid was driving at nearly 84 mph in a 65 mph zone before the collision. Reid, who required surgery after the crash, told police he had been drinking before driving. It remains unclear whether he drank the alcohol in the Chiefs facility or elsewhere. Police wrote in a search warrant that Reid, 35, failed basic sobriety checks and acknowledged having had 2-3 drinks before driving. according to to Yahoo Sports. He told police he was also taking Adderall on prescription. The collision took place three days earlier Super Bowl LV. After the crash, the Chiefs announced that they had placed Reid on administrative leave. But ESPNs Adam Schefter reported that Reid is no longer a team worker after his contract ends. As a result of the accident, Reid did not lose training in the Super Bowl LV Tampa Bay Buccaneers In addition, Pro Football Talk reported the NFL assesses whether Reid has violated the competitions’ personal conduct policies. This isn’t Reids’ first DUI-related offense. Yahoo Sports reports that in 2007, Britt was sentenced to 23 months in prison in Pennsylvania for his role in a road traffic accident, including drunk driving, possession of a controlled substance, and brandishing a gun. He also pleaded guilty to DUI and drug possession in a separate incident. He served five months. Receive Eagles Text Messages:Cut the social media and text clutter straight with beatwriters Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin. Plus exclusive news and analysis. Sign up now for a free trial. Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can rely on. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected]Tell us your coronavirus story or send us a tip here







