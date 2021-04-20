Havas Media Group launches HI-CRICKET





Havas Sports & Entertainment, a sports & sponsorship specialty industry of the Havas Media Group umbrella, has partnered with YouGov, an international research and data analytics group, to launch HI-CRICKET, a proprietary study to assess the impact of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in influencing brand health metrics across all categories. The study, led by the Havas Insight team, took respondents from major cities in India to gain a better understanding of how a larger-than-life platform like IPL helps influence mind measurements. HI-CRICKET will also address the role of premium media purchases in influencing brand health, one of the most critical questions advertisers are asking today. In line with the Havas Groups Meaningful Brands philosophy, HI-CRICKET 2021 will help brands further strengthen their meaningful connection with consumers and will also identify the most meaningful campaigns at this year’s IPL. The Havas meaningful brand framework consists of benefits that brands offer over Functional (What does the product or service deliver?), Personal (How brands improve people’s lives?) And Collective parameters (What is their role in society? ). Past experience has shown that these benefits collectively drive brand performance. The respondents, who will be interviewed in five phases from April 1, 2021 to June 1, 2021 during IPL 2021, will result in regular updates. Each stage will track the impact of the game on the health of the brand and capture shifts along with attributes that make sense as the competition progresses. Some highlights from the preliminary phase findings:

50% of respondents watched all matches last year and 70% said they will definitely watch the match this year.

Viewers in the 31-44 age group are the most engaged group with the game, not only in terms of audience audience, but also in terms of social media chatter, participation in competitions and creating their own fantasy competitions based on IPL. players. Viewers multitask while watching the game by ordering food

online, to play their own fantasy competitions and connect with match experts.

Mix of both online and offline male viewers, especially among 18-44 year olds. Older (44+ years) and female viewers watch the game skewed on TV.

As for the favorite team, two-thirds of IPL viewers consider the champions Mumbai Indians to be the top performing team. About a fifth recital

Chennai Super Kings the best performing team.

Match innings and Powerplay are the main segments watched by nearly two-thirds of viewers.

IPL affects consumers’ actions in a big way – from looking for a product / service after seeing an ad to downloading an app or buying Commenting on the study, Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Group India said: HI-CRICKET 2021 is a culmination of Havas Meaningful Brands philosophy and data from YouGovs Cube. While there is a lot of debate about IPL performance and viewership, this unique research not only helps to understand the level of consumer engagement with the game, but also allows advertisers to understand the impact of IPL 2021 on the brand’s health metrics. such as Familiarity, Consideration, Familiarity, and Recommendation. The survey uses tailor-made quantitative structured questionnaires and covers Tier 1 & 2 cities. This research is designed to constantly track brand trends on the brand’s key health indicators, along with meaningful attributes, and help advertisers understand the overall impact of their association with IPL. HI-CRICKET is the first initiative of Havas Insights and Havas Sports and Entertainment; we also plan to take the partnership to other sports fields such as the Olympics, Hockey, Football and Kabaddi. Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, India, YouGov, said: According to YouGov India profile data, IPL is one of the biggest sports assets along with ICC Cricket T20 World Cup. Sports assets have impacted brand recall worldwide. The YouGov panel contains data from 2 lakh active panel respondents who participated in various surveys. During the IPL season, YouGov will consistently reach out to people viewing IPL to set up the study. Using the meaningful attributes of Havas, the tailor-made HI-CRICKET study will help us understand what the significance is to brands and how campaigns can drive brand perception based on functional, personal and collective benefits.

