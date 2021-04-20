Sports
The name of the Washington Football Team is fine
Here’s a vote, even if it doesn’t count (which is somehow appropriate, considering it’s from the District of Columbia, home of the disenfranchised): keep Washington Football Team.
But somehow it feels right now.
Before we understand why, you drink in the process and get a load of the alternatives.
As I’ve said before, this is an effort that we want to take the time to get it right and that means going through a conscious process that gathers input from our fans and others to design a new brand that will values and interests of our wider Washington community, Wright wrote.
In the note, each recipient was asked to think about a list of options. An individual subscriber has not received all the suggestions that appear here. There are currently no finalists, and this was not a casting vote.
Still the anchors? Certain columnists may already be waiting for a 3-13 season, with all the easy jokes about banging on the ocean floor. The Belters? Because what Washingtonians want to be reminded of are the hours when they’ll never be in traffic on I-495 again? The princes? Did we not go to war 2 centuries ago to break with such a form of government?
There are a range of options that provide a sense of ambassadors, brigades, commanders, majors, presidents, which are similar to official Washington. They are all fine. No one would summon the troops.
Over the past year, there has been an argument for Red Tails, the nickname for the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black pilots in US military history. Red Tails, it goes, would be a way to honor a group that flew missions for the US Army Air Forces in World War II. Nodding at men who have broken down racial barriers would also have the advantage of offsetting the racism inherent in the old, retired nickname. It’s even two syllables and starts with red, so it rolls off the tongue the same way, even if it means something completely different.
But Red Tails would also unknowingly link the franchise to obsolete, Jim Crow thought, to a time when the US military was separated. What those men went through fighting for a country that did not see them as equal must be remembered and respected. But naming a franchise for them would only remind new fans of an era in American history that was still struggling to pass. Well-intentioned but not on the basis.
But Warriors is also fraught. Marquette University left it as a nickname way back in 1994, replacing it with Golden Eagles because so many of the school’s old logos depicted cartoon images of a Native American warrior. Even now, the NBAs are facing Golden State Warriors press to change their nameGiven the nickname Washington has left in its past, a clean break is in order here, not something that can be linked to the ancient relics. We want one change, not many changes.
Which brings us back to the Washington Football Team. Nine months after this experiment, it no longer seems strange. Indeed, it is quietly worthy.
Perhaps a quarter of a century ago such a name, a team name that is not a name at all, would have been even slightly palatable. But we are now more aware of the naming practices of, for example, English Premier League football clubs Manchester United and Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Everton FC and the rest. Indeed, so many Major League Soccer franchises in the United States have followed the form that it now feels normal, certainly better than the Utah Jazz or the Seattle Kraken.
Based on that, the Washington DC Football Club suggestion in Wright’s letter would make sense, had Washington Football Team not come first.
Go through the list of possibilities and find a candidate that the fan base would support. Icons? Griffins? Pilots? Wayfarers? No, no, no and no. Defenders, Renegades, Rising or Royals? Pass, pass, hard pass and hard pass. 32FC? As old friend Tony Kornheiser asked me on his podcast on Monday, is that maybe a pants size?
If I could drop just five more pounds, maybe I could fit in a 32FC?
(The best guess is that it’s a nod to the clubs founding year, but since it’s also the number of NFL teams, it would be too easy to use the nickname as the clubs that compete annually.)
What this list of possibilities or suggestions accomplishes: there is no runaway alternative.
So here we are and say a resounding yes to the Washington Football Team. The font is authoritative, solid. The end zones with Washington dominating one deck, Football Team in smaller letters on another deck, followed by Est. 1932 looks cool. Burgundy and gold remain burgundy and gold. It’s comfortable. It’s confident. It works.
It took too many years to get rid of the old name of the franchise. It makes sense to take the time to find the new one. Thinking about demon cats or archers or aces or (ahem) wild boars? Certainly. But how are they better than what the franchise has now? Washington Football Team, now and forever.
