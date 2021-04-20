South African wheelchair tennis player defies the odds

An exhilarating angled backhand is seamlessly followed by a swift 360 degree clockwise maneuver of her wheelchair before South Africa’s top ranked Paralympic tennis player stops and stares sharply down the court.

Kgothatso Montjane grabs the next ball, trapped in the metal rims of her lightweight titanium wheelchair, and steers it around with such agility and precise technique, it’s hard to believe the 34-year-old pro picked up her first tennis racket by chance. her late teens.

“I am not a grassroots-made player. I picked up the racket at the age of 19,” she told AFP during a training session in Pretoria.

“So I feel there is a need to catch up. I have to grind really hard, because to be the best player you have to work really hard.”

Unlike most tennis princesses, the athlete is a late bloomer, forced into the sport by fate.

“When I entered college, wheelchair tennis was the only active sport for the disabled,” she chuckled.

So she joined a team she thanks for helping us improve her playing style.

In just over a decade, she has skyrocketed the wheelchair tennis rankings to become a three-time Paralympic and is currently fifth in the world.

Lovingly known as KG, she made history in 2018 when she became the first black South African woman to compete in Wimbledon.

She is now looking for a medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“My goal is to just finish on the podium,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter what medal color it is.”

The five-foot tennis star confidently steps out of her carbon fiber chair and wears a left leg prosthesis.

Some of her fingers on her right hand, which she uses to throw, are not fully formed.

– ‘Viewed differently’ –

Born in the countryside of the northern province of Limpopo with a birth defect, it never bothered her family, expecting to do household chores like any other girl. But elsewhere she was estranged.

Story continues

“Unfortunately as a child … You don’t understand why people look at you differently,” Montjane said.

She was stunned when she was randomly picked by her teachers to represent her school in a tennis camp during her senior year – her first taste of the sport.

“I didn’t even know you had to play it on the field,” she said, eyes bulging in amazement from the memory.

“They just gave me a racket and I just had to find out,” she said, burying her face in her hands.

With limited resources, they were forced to play in the classroom at school, improvising for nets with chairs, she recalled.

It’s 7:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) in the capital and Montjane is little phased through the grueling hours of training.

She controls and moves effortlessly with the elegance of a ballerina, quickly pounding her able-bodied opponent to request a water break.

Strapped into the chair, the players’ movements are limited at the calves and waist, pushing them to rely on the strength of the upper body and arm.

“Everything is the same, except we don’t have our sideways movement, we move more in circular motions,” she said.

Wheelchair tennis uses a two-bounce rule: the first bounce must land on the court, while the second can be anywhere.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are expected to be held for a month, starting on August 4.

“I am so lucky that my generation can play, and… represent my country, I wear it with a lot of pride,” she said.

With a growing list of social media sponsors and followers supporting her, the athlete has defied the odds.

mgu / sn / iwd / jc