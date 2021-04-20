Shawhan agrees to renewal as head coach of Hockey Huskies





HOUGHTON, Mich. Michigan Tech Head Hockey Coach Joe Shawhan has agreed to a three-year contract extension, Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret, announced on Tuesday (April 20). Shawhan was named the 22nd head coach of the Huskies on May 30, 2017, and has won 74 games. “I am pleased to announce that Coach Shawhan has agreed to continue to lead Michigan Tech hockey,” said Sanregret. “Joe understands and is passionate about our hockey tradition, cares deeply about our student athletes and their success on and off the ice, and is committed to excellence in all areas of the program. continue to support. for Huskies hockey. “ “I want to thank Suzanne for her support,” Shawhan said. “Laura and I love this community and the people. It’s a home for us. When it comes to hockey, the most important thing for me is to be a part of something special. Michigan Tech hockey is supported in Copper Country with passion and enthusiastic expectations. one of the best in the country. I look forward to continuing the work with our amazing student athletes to achieve just that. ” Shawhan was an assistant coach at Tech for three seasons (2014-17) before being hired as the head coach. In his first season, he tied a program record for a Michigan Tech freshman head hockey coach with 22 wins. The Huskies won the Jeff Sauer Trophy as WCHA Playoff Champions and made their 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies won the 2017 Ice Breaker Tournament in the program’s very first appearance with wins over Union and host Minnesota Duluth. Tech won the 55th annual Great Lakes Invitational in 2019 at Little Caesars Arena after beating Michigan State and Michigan for the first time in tournament history for the program’s 11th tournament title. During the Shawhan era, Mitch Reinke (St. Louis), Joel L’Esperance (Dallas), Dane Birks (Pittsburgh), and Jake Lucchini (Pittsburgh) all signed NHL contracts. As an assistant, Shawhan also coached Matt Roy (Los Angeles) and Tanner Kero (Dallas) who have achieved success at NHL level this season. He also helped goalkeepers Jamie Phillips (Winnipeg) and Angus Redmond (Anaheim) earn NHL contracts. Six different Huskies have been named to All-WCHA Teams, while Shawhan has been a head coach, and Tech is in the top 20 in all four seasons. In his three years as an assistant coach, the Huskies went to a few NCAA tournaments, won the Broadmoor trophy as WCHA Playoff champions, won the MacNaughton Cup as regular season WCHA champions, and were ranked No. 1 in the nation . Tech will enter the 2021-22 season with four All-WCHA honorees in Trenton Bliss, Arvid Caderoth, Brian Halonen and Colin Swoyer, 93 percent of the 2020-21 season score, and a Mike Richter Award finalist in Blake Pietila . Shawhan originally signed a four-year deal when he was named head coach in May 2017. This current contract was agreed in January 2021.

