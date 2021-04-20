Nine to book Tokyo 2020 seats at the European table tennis qualifier in Portugal





Nine table tennis spots at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be offered during the European Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) European Olympic Singles Qualification Tournament, starting tomorrow in Guimares, Portugal. The promotion runs until Sunday (April 25) and takes place in the Pavilho Multiusos de Guimares. Five men and four women will confirm their places in the Olympics. There are 36 men and 40 women on the entry list for the competition. The four best seeds have been entered into the main draw, requiring all remaining players to compete in an initial phase of 10 groups of three or four players. Players from the same National Olympic Committees (NOC) are drawn in different groups. Those in first and second positions in these groups advance to the top four seeds in a 24-player draw. Eight will receive byes in the first round, while players from the same NOC will be on either side of the bracket, as will each group’s two qualifying tournaments. The two finalists will confirm their places at the Games, but the final will not be played. Then the other 22 players who did not make it to the final compete in a second tournament for three men and two women. The losing semi-finalists in the second men’s tournament play for last place and join the two finalists at the Games. Heads in men’s singles include Austrian Robert Gardos and British Paul Drinkhall; Portual’s Shao Jieni and Maria Xiao from Spain will compete in women’s singles.







