Sports
Between Wickets | Whatever the sport, the threat of disruption is always present
While European football is thrown into a tizzy by the new super league run by rich men with the primary goal of making themselves richer, the words of American sports writer Dave Zirin become relevant. Owners in the 21st century, he wrote, are destroying what took more than a hundred years to build.
But there is an old question that is also becoming relevant: who owns a sport?
A combination of major sponsors, television and players seeking the highest bidder for their skills is irresistible and influences the direction a sport takes. Cricket has been there before.
WSC and ICL episodes
When Kerry Packer was denied television rights to cricket in Australia, despite offering more money, he entered top international players for a league of his own, World Series Cricket (WSC).
Nearly three decades later, after Zee Television was similarly rejected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, it founded the Indian Cricket League (ICL) with players from all over the world.
Both the WSC and the ICL were rebel leagues that resulted in many of the players being banned. For the organizers, there was an element of hurt ego involved, but it was mostly seen as a way to squeeze more money out of sports.
Both failed because they did not share the loot with a key player, the administrators. When a compromise was reached in Australia and Packer got the rights to his Channel Nine to broadcast matches there, WSC became irrelevant. The tournament had lasted for two years, just like the ICL in India.
The BCCI borrowed the idea, refined it, gave it their approval, worked out the optics, and the IPL was born. Deep pockets of the sponsors, television and players seeking the highest bidder for their skills had received official approval and there were no more roadblocks. The establishment had joined the money seekers.
The European Super League (ESL) is intended as a tournament with 20 teams, 15 of which are permanent without promotion or relegation. Competition, the basis of the sport, is thrown out the window. The Guardian summed it up nicely: for supporters, the sense of danger upon which meaningful sport depends will be removed, turning elite football into a soulless series of repeated episodes.
Cricket has been there too. Or almost like that. In 2014 India, Australia and England decided to formally take over the game. The Big Three called it restructuring. Wisden called it the great split of world cricket.
The Future Tours program would be ditched and international cricket would become a sport among the Big Three, with the others, from New Zealand to Pakistan, playing supporting roles, leading the straight men to the pranksters. And whatever the final configuration of teams playing against each other, there would be no relegation for the Big Three.
The first rule of international sport prevailed: he who pays the bagpipe player may call it tune. The idea fell through. While an Indian chairman of the International Cricket Council, N. Srinivasan, made a proposal, another renounced his successor Shashank Manohar. In any case, the proposal was heavily criticized, and the BCCI had its own domestic legal problems to resolve.
The current dispensation did try to revive part of the grand scheme, but realized that even television would tire of broadcasting endless series between India and Australia.
However, the threat of disruption is always present. The ICC, which tries to maintain the delicate balance between bullies and bullies, has not always succeeded. Since cricket is a human activity, it cannot claim immunity from greed and selfishness.
Who Owns Sports?
So to get back to our original question: who owns sports? Players, administrators, television, companies? Or the fan pouring in his love and aspirations, his intensities and desires?
You could argue that the fan is the strongest element here, because if he decides to turn off his television or refuses to buy the brand of nail clippers advertised during game breaks, he could tear down the sports commercial complex.
Interestingly, as many countries move further to the right of the political spectrum, an area that places great value on concepts such as patriotism and nationalism, international sport appears to be moving in a different direction, with an emphasis on clubs and franchises. Perhaps all sports are striving for Formula 1, with companies running teams and nationality being purely incidental.
In this scenario, the average fan would prefer to see AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli clubbing together for a franchise than two of their countrymen wearing the national colors.
If cricket and other sports can learn lessons from the ESL, it is the ease with which a traditional, popular sport can be hijacked. Because, as the marketing men keep reminding us, the market decides. So convenient!
picture credit
