Ben Mason optimistic about opportunities in the national football league

Ben Mason has come a long way in his football career. And now the former Newtown High School player and Michigan player has his sights set on reaching the next level on the gridiron, the National Football League.

The NFL draw will be held in late April, and Mason, a 2017 NHS graduate who will graduate from Michigan this spring, is optimistic he will be selected by one of the 32 teams at the highest level of football.

No doubt some of Masons’s success can be attributed to his coaches and teammates, but off-field and off-season training, including training led by Kevin Cleary, a certified strength and conditioning specialist with accolades from NCSA (Next College Student Athlete). ) was also a key factor.

Mason, head of business administration, was back in town early this spring working with Cleary, owner of Athlete Factory, 77 South Main Street. Mason had trained under the guidance of Cleary, who was working for NYA Sports & Fitness at the time, during his high school career. Today Clearly helps keep Mason in the best possible shape during its off season.

I think it gives me a huge advantage. Not many people train the way he trains, Mason said of exercising under the guidance of Cleary, who has 30 years of health and fitness experience and is a national speaker and advisor on dynamic flexibility, strength and speed training, and fitness.

Rather than pushing it to the limit and lifting what could be too heavy all at once, Cleary lets his athletes build strength with more reps. Cleary said the philosophy being followed is that technique is more important than maxes with weights.

What we’re working on are proper movement patterns with an emphasis on Olympic lifts rather than bench, squat, and deadlift, which can give athletes three to five times the strength athletes need, Cleary said. If we want an athlete to be more explosive, we feel these lifts are a must.

Mason has spent much of his days in Michigan for the past four years, but gets directions from Cleary from afar as the two keep in touch and Cleary checks on Mason.

Once a touchdown scoring and tackling machine for the Nighthawks, when he used his large frame to work his way through the opponent’s defense, or knocked down ball carriers in the Blue & Gold Stadium and on the road, Mason then played as a fullback for Michigan, scoring nine touchdowns in two seasons before switching positions to meet the team’s needs.

Mason was a defensive tackle in his junior year. He played more as a fullback again in his senior year and registered a receiving TD. Mason also recorded seven solo tackles and assisted on seven more. He did most of his job blocking teammates and contributing to special teams where necessary.

Whatever you’re asked to do, you should be able to, said Mason, who is listed at 6 feet tall and 254 pounds.

He is very coachable. It’s 100 percent effort, Cleary said of Mason. His strength is his focus. He knows what he wants and goes after it.

If Mason gets what he’s looking for, now a spot on an NFL team, he’ll be Cleary’s sixth athlete to turn professional and third in the NFL.

I see him playing in the NFL for a long time, Cleary said, adding that Mason will help a team, but he is needed because of his work ethic.

The NFL combo was held pretty much this year, and Mason and other NFL hopefuls showed off their strengths to NFL teams from their respective colleges. Mason was invited to the Reeses Senior Bowl and went to Mobile, Ala., To compete with other top players. He has spoken to representatives from every NFL team.

Mason, while versatile, considers himself a fullback all the time and goes all out in the draft. The fullbacks had fallen into disrepair in the NFL for the past decade. Cleary said there may be nine NFL teams to use a fullback, but the use of the position appears to be on the rise again, and there could be about 15 teams deploying fullbacks next season.

We all knew how special Ben was the moment we met him as a freshman. He was always locked in with tremendous focus and unparalleled physical mindset, said Bobby Pattison, head coach for the NHS football team, who was defensive coordinator under then-head coach Steve George when Mason played for the Nighthawks.

He was basically everything-everything from his sophomore year, Pattison said, referring to Mason getting all the accolades from all conferences and all states.

Best of all, he’s a phenomenal person and teammate. Ben has many things in store for him that will help him succeed to the next level. I think his character will take him to the next level of continued success. Wherever he’s been, he’s left it a better place. What else do you want? The coaches at Newtown are rooting hard for him, Pattison added.

Mason doesn’t have a top pick for an NFL team or city. He just wants to be on the roster next fall.

I’m really excited about the draft, Mason said, adding that he knew since he was six that he wanted to pursue a career in the NFL. It is not the final destination. The work doesn’t stop here. I still have a lot of work to do.

At the end of the day, it’s no guarantee, Mason said he might be called up. But I feel really good about what I’ve done so far and what I’ll be doing in the future.

Ben Mason, left, will train at Athlete Factory under the guidance of Kevin Cleary in early April. Mason, who played on the gridiron at Newtown High before playing college ball in Michigan, is hoping to be called up by an NFL team. Bee picture, Hutchison