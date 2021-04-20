Clearing Acorn Street tennis court a success with more than 100 participating residents





SPRINGFIELD After picking up a hoe in his hand for the first time in his life, 9-year-old Jayden Mendes said cleaning part of the Acorn Street tennis court was an amazing experience. I’ve never done this before. I like it pretty much, I actually like it quite a bit, he said. More than 100 people gathered on the Acorn Street tennis court on Saturday to clean it up after several community leaders and city councilors invited the public to that court right next to the Boys & Girls Club Family Center at 100 Acorn St. Krista Gale, mother of Jayden Mendes and Tatyana Mendes, 16, said she was going to clean up the park with her family because she felt it was very important to both her family and the community. I think it’s important that people in the community know that people care about them and that we are doing something to take care of the property that needs to be clean throughout the city and it’s important that our kids are a part of that, she said . Justin Hurst, city councilor at large, said it all started with an initiative by community activist Jynai McDonald and Devin Streeter who, along with himself, Councilor Victor Davila and City Councilor Tracye Whitfield, decided to support the initiative to clean the park. We have the community together and when you have the community behind us, anything is possible … this gives our kids a chance to have some open space and actually play here at some point, Hurst said. Davila was moved by the good support from the community. We weren’t expecting that many people and this really shows that people care about their neighborhood. This area has forgotten which is a shame, I don’t know why. The heroes here are, in my opinion, the people who came to help, he said. Whitfield added, I didn’t know this was public property and for many years they never cleaned this space. It’s great to see families with their kids because you’re already getting kids involved in advocacy and getting to know the importance of community and getting things done together. McDonald said she wishes she could already see the renovated court. We are still fighting to get this tennis court back to its original function. We currently have an application pending with the Springfield Preservation Committee, but we have decided that regardless of whether our application is approved or denied, this area cannot stay that way, our community deserves better, she said. McDonalds hopes she can see the park being used to teach tennis lessons to the little ones, it would be something for our community, she said.

