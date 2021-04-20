Kronberg: Zamboni Have a great experience for this hockey fan | Opinion

With childlike enthusiasm, I walked onto the floor of the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on Tuesday, my body tingling and my heart moving.
Of course, as a journalist I have been to event level countless times. This time I was not at a location to cover a game or event, but to see and experience what goes into creating and maintaining the ice shelf at the home of the American hockey leagues Sioux City Musketeers.
Me and three other participants at the 4pm time slot of the Tyson Events Centers Zamboni Experience first learned about how the ice cream was made and made. We learned how they paint the ice white, how they paint the ads on the ice, how to keep it cool and so on.
But then it was time for the main event, and the reason I took an afternoon off to do the nearly two and a half hour drive from Lincoln, NE:
Learn all about the ins and outs of how the ice cleaning machine works.
We walked on a dry cut piece of ice just outside the eastern end of the arena floor to see the ice cleaning machine up close and personal.
We completed our interactive look at the Zamboni, back off the ice.
The following was the reason we all had time to take it for a ride.
I came in second with a full lap and a roller coaster around the 200 by 85 foot track the same size as the one in the National Hockey League arenas.
I climbed on the 11,000 pound machine on the left. My guide, one of the staff trained to operate the ice cleaning machine at the Tyson Events Center, showed me all the gadgets and controls on the control panel.
Since it was already on I didn’t have to start it, just by spinning it up to 2,500rpm. It had a hydraulic foot control, meaning it basically stopped as soon as I lifted my foot off the pedal.
Now that I had properly learned the basics, it was my turn to put it in gear and set foot on the propane-powered machine.
At first, it took me a few yards to get comfortable with my foot on the accelerator and my hands on the wheel.
But at the entrance to the first corner it went very naturally and well. I gave it a big push towards the Tyson Event Centers west end and the turn back east.
The steering wheel has a button that makes it much easier to operate around a corner, and I was given a visual cue to know where to line up a turn.
My first lap was complete, the next was to drive through the cones on the ice to make the loop of figure 8. Through the middle, into the far corner, then the other end down and back through the middle again, the machine felt smooth, my hands and feet became more one with the machine.
We didn’t clean or make new ice, we just learned how to drive it. I was told it takes many hours of practice to just drive it before an operator does the job of cleaning and making the new ice.
I stopped for a photo of a Tyson Events Center employee, then did my two laps and climbed off.
My guide said you killed it; you did a great job.
The grin on my face was wider than the 25-meter-high ice sheet.
My heart felt the excitement, my body tingled as if I had successfully ridden the ice cleaner.
Sure, it was about an hour from start to finish.
Yet they are memories, those few minutes riding the machine on the ice at the Tyson Events Center, that will last a lifetime.
Ryan Kronberg is a former staff writer for The N’West Iowa REVIEW. He lives in Lincoln, NE, and can be reached at [email protected]
