Tribute to the popular Newport pub owner who was ‘the life and soul of the party’

Tributes have been paid to an “incredible” former nightclub owner whose family described him as “the life and soul of the party.”

John Pisani from Pillgwenlly, Newport died in his sleep on Monday April 19 at the age of 69.

John was originally born in Malta, but grew up in Pill from the age of six months. He was a well-known figure in the Newport community who had hosted numerous pubs and club nights in Newport city center.

Over the years, he ran popular venues such as The Trout and The Greyhound, which his family said was his “pride and joy” and where many in town got to know him.

John started working at the age of eleven, conducting school tours of a steel mill. He received an electrical course at Birmingham College before becoming an apprentice at the Llanwern steel mill.

He later owned several auto showrooms, convenience stores and video stores before owning his first pub.

John’s family described him as an “incredible family man” saying, “He was the first person in Newport to offer a video delivery service.

“He then partnered up with two of his best friends and developed his first nightclub in the 1980s.”

They said this inspired John’s love of the pub trade, and he bought his first pub in Newport in 1993.







Its pubs include the Trout and the Greyhound, as well as The George, The Albert, The Alma, Hot Rocks, The King, The Windsor Castle and many more.

But his family said it was through the Greyhound where “so many people came to know and love him.”

He later ran the Fire & Ice nightclub in Newport and had many other ownership interests.

John was a big sports fan and enjoyed table tennis, football, rugby and cricket. He was president of the Gwent FA and the Referee’s Association.

He even took the Duke of Edinburgh awards in his youth and received them at Buckingham Palace.

“He especially loved his vacations, with favorite destinations being Benidorm and Blackpool,” his family continued.

“He went to watch the Elvis tributes in Blackpool every year and even reviewed the event once.”

John leaves behind his wife Marilyn, described by his family as “his soul mate,” as well as brother Dennis, three daughters Nicola, Rachel and Leah, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He and Marilyn had met when he was 17 and were married in August 1972 at St Mary’s Church in Newport. They are said to have celebrated 49 years of marriage this year.

“He was an incredible family man who enjoyed his family vacations, family celebrations and events and was extremely supportive of all of his grandchildren in all of their extracurricular activities,” his family continued.

“He was always the life and soul of the party and his favorite saying was ‘one for the road, two for the road’. His drink of choice was always a gin and tonic, but a Bailey’s nightcap.”

His family added that they have been “overwhelmed” by positive community reports since John’s death.

“We are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of messages, phone calls, comments and photos of condolence and support.

“For all of us as a family, we really cannot thank everyone enough for the love they have shown during this difficult time.”

Newport Cllr Matthew Evans called John a “gentle giant” and said they would often get together for drinks.

“I had known John for about 20 years, we first met when he was at the Civic Center,” he said.

“We became friends and he was very involved in the community. I know he was involved in things like the Welsh football league, and was a very respected figure.

“You always could tell by the number of people who came to him on the street while you were out with him, how popular he was.

“Obviously we haven’t met recently because of Covid, but I spoke to him a few weeks ago and even then he was taking care of his grandchildren.

He was a gentle giant, but more importantly, he was a family man. He adored them as much as they adored him, and my deepest condolences go to them. ‘