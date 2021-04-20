Sports
Ed Smith is leaving the ECB with the role of national selector abolished
National selector Ed Smith is leaving the England and Wales Cricket Board at the end of the month, with the position being dropped in favor of an increased role for head coach Chris Silverwood.
The news of Smith’s departure comes exactly three years since he was appointed and marks a significant consolidation of Silverwood’s responsibilities leading up to a year culminating in a T20 World Cup and Ashes series.
Cricket has often proved to be a bit of an outlier in its respect for selectors operating independently of those in charge of the team, but England briefly flirted with combining roles in the mid-1990s under Ray Illingworth.
The move to grant similarly enhanced powers to Silverwood comes at the behest of male cricket director Ashley Giles, who has overhauled many of the ECB’s off-field structures in recent years.
A statement read: The England and Wales Cricket Board today announced a restructuring of its selection system for international men’s teams.
As part of the restructuring, the role of national selector currently held by Ed Smith, who was appointed in the spring of 2018, will no longer exist, and Smith will leave the ECB at the end of the month.
This new structure, developed by the Managing Director, England Mens Cricket, Ashley Giles, will be clearly accountable to England Mens Head Coach, Chris Silverwood, who will have overall responsibility for future selections of the squad from this point forward.
James Taylor, who had previously operated as a Smiths deputy, has been retained in the changed capacity as Chief Scout, with performance director Mo Bobat, Captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan and the coaching staff all providing input. By removing Smith, the ECB has effectively diluted an extra layer of management from the process.
In marking his departure, Smith said: It has been a tremendous privilege to work with great people trying to help England cricket and I look forward to seeing England’s continued development.
I have been very lucky to work with James Taylor, and I am delighted that he will continue to be a part of the new structure. The role of national selector has been fun and rewarding, mainly because of my interaction with all the English players.
At such a high point for England cricket, I wish Ashley Giles, the coaches and all the support staff the best of luck for the coming months. In particular, I wish Chris Silverwood the best of luck and good luck in the future.
Giles added: I would like to personally thank Ed for his contribution to the English men’s teams over the past three years. Ed’s input has contributed to the success of all of our England teams, and he has worked with dedication and professionalism throughout his time as a national selector.
The current UK team selection process has been around for over 120 years. While this system has its merits, with advancements in technology and a greater source of information gathering than ever before, the restructuring is in the best interest of helping English men’s teams be successful.
The new structure also makes the lines of accountability much clearer, with Chris Silverwood, as head coach, assuming ultimate responsibility for selecting England senior teams.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]