Ed Smith is leaving the ECB with the role of national selector abolished

National selector Ed Smith is leaving the England and Wales Cricket Board at the end of the month, with the position being dropped in favor of an increased role for head coach Chris Silverwood.

The news of Smith’s departure comes exactly three years since he was appointed and marks a significant consolidation of Silverwood’s responsibilities leading up to a year culminating in a T20 World Cup and Ashes series.

Cricket has often proved to be a bit of an outlier in its respect for selectors operating independently of those in charge of the team, but England briefly flirted with combining roles in the mid-1990s under Ray Illingworth.

The move to grant similarly enhanced powers to Silverwood comes at the behest of male cricket director Ashley Giles, who has overhauled many of the ECB’s off-field structures in recent years.

A statement read: The England and Wales Cricket Board today announced a restructuring of its selection system for international men’s teams.

As part of the restructuring, the role of national selector currently held by Ed Smith, who was appointed in the spring of 2018, will no longer exist, and Smith will leave the ECB at the end of the month.

This new structure, developed by the Managing Director, England Mens Cricket, Ashley Giles, will be clearly accountable to England Mens Head Coach, Chris Silverwood, who will have overall responsibility for future selections of the squad from this point forward.

James Taylor, who had previously operated as a Smiths deputy, has been retained in the changed capacity as Chief Scout, with performance director Mo Bobat, Captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan and the coaching staff all providing input. By removing Smith, the ECB has effectively diluted an extra layer of management from the process.

In marking his departure, Smith said: It has been a tremendous privilege to work with great people trying to help England cricket and I look forward to seeing England’s continued development.

I have been very lucky to work with James Taylor, and I am delighted that he will continue to be a part of the new structure. The role of national selector has been fun and rewarding, mainly because of my interaction with all the English players.

Ed Smith’s departure, left, means Chris Silverwood, right, will take ultimate responsibility for choosing England’s senior teams (Nick Potts / PA)

At such a high point for England cricket, I wish Ashley Giles, the coaches and all the support staff the best of luck for the coming months. In particular, I wish Chris Silverwood the best of luck and good luck in the future.

Giles added: I would like to personally thank Ed for his contribution to the English men’s teams over the past three years. Ed’s input has contributed to the success of all of our England teams, and he has worked with dedication and professionalism throughout his time as a national selector.

The current UK team selection process has been around for over 120 years. While this system has its merits, with advancements in technology and a greater source of information gathering than ever before, the restructuring is in the best interest of helping English men’s teams be successful.

The new structure also makes the lines of accountability much clearer, with Chris Silverwood, as head coach, assuming ultimate responsibility for selecting England senior teams.