Sports
What is Will Johnson’s big hiring news?
Michigan football’s five-star commissioner Will Johnson told fans to expect good news on Tuesday, and here’s what that could mean.
It’s been a tough few days for Michigan football fans who may still feel the lingering effects of Xavier Worthy calling out his national letter of intent.
At the time, one of my first thoughts was, well, Michigan really needs to kill it with 2022 recruiting now at wide receiver, and thankfully the Wolverines are in a strong position to do that.
They are the alleged favorite with the top 100 wide Tyler Morris about a year now and have also been the leader of the crystal ball for quite some time, although they’ve been given a ton of choices there as well recently.
Landing Morris became even more important with the loss of Worthy and after five-star corner Will Johnson teased some good news in terms of recruiting, you wonder if he’s talking about Morris. Here’s the tweet if you haven’t seen it:
Obviously, the sleuthing began as soon as he released the tweet. Some thought it could be a reference to five-star defense gear Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit in 2022.
Nolen is scheduled to visit Ann Arbor this summer and Michigan football is one of the teams in the mix to land him, but it sounds like Johnson was referring to an attacking player, although that’s only a guess at this point.
Clayton Sayfie, one of Michigan’s recruiting reporters at Rivals, also came in on Tuesday morning and tweeted this:
Why is this so important? Because guess who one Futurecast choice for Morris to Michigan just eight days ago? Sayfie.
He’s not the main Rivals recruit for UM, that’s EJ Holland, but Sayfie was in the process of beating Morris recently and it’s possible he has some sort of inside scoop.
It also went more or less unnoticed, but Sam Webb dropped a crystal ball prediction for Morris last week, so the signs are there. Plus, Tom Loy from Irish Illustrated even said he had reason to be more confident in his choice of Michigan (subscription required).
That’s important because Notre Dame was considered the main threat to Michigan football for Morris, who is from Illinois and played with JJ McCarthy prior to McCarthy’s transfer to IMG Academy.
Morris is six feet tall, 180 pounds and is ranked the 80th player in the class of 2022, as well as the No. 10 wide receiver. He would be a groundbreaking addition and even if Johnson isn’t talking about him, you should feel good about where things are going.
Dillon Tatum is another Michigan state recruit who is expected to rule pretty soon, but I’d be surprised if it was him. And if it isn’t Morris it will really be a surprise.
Regardless, Michigan football could use some good news on the recruiting path, so let’s hope it comes through as expected.
