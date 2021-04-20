Iowa and Penn State Garner Weekly Tennis Honors





Tennis athlete of the week for men

Christian Lakoseljac, Penn State

Gr. King City, Ontario Demanded his 66 th Career doubles win and moved to No. 10 in career doubles wins at Penn State as he claimed the 6-1 team win against Michigan State

Michigan State's Carson Gates played in the No. 1 flight in singles and rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory

Achieved his first-ranked doubles match of the season with partner Bora Dengul when the duo beat No. 47 Nick Williams and Kazuki Matsuno 6-1

Earns his third career as Athlete of the Week award and first of the season

Last Penn State Mens Tennis Athlete of the Week: Constant De La Bassetiere (April 16, 2019) Tennis athlete of the week for women

Alexa Noel, Iowa

Fr. Summit, NJ Laurel Springs She achieved the doubles (7-6) and her singles won the Iowas 4-1 win over No. 44 Nebraska on April 18, as well as the No. 4 seed at the Big Ten Tournament

Improved to 22-0 with a win in straight sets (6-0, 6-3) against No. 125 Kristina Novak after defeat, 4-3 in the second set

She claimed her sixth win of the season and now has the best one season win rate (1,000) in school history

She wins her fourth Athlete of the Week award and fourth of the season

Last Iowa Womens Tennis Athlete of the Week: Alexa Noel (April 13, 2021) 2021 Big Ten Men’s Tennis Athletes of the Week February 2 Gabriel Huber, So., WIS

February 9 No selection

February 16 Zeke Clark, Sr., ILL

February 23 Cannon Kingsley, So., OSU

March 2 No selection

March 9 Siphosothando Montsi, So., ILL

March 16, Ondrej Styler, So., MICH

March 23 Nick Williams, Jr., MSU

March 30 Siphosothando Montsi, So., ILL

April 6 Patrick Maloney, Jr., MICH

April 13 Nick Beaty, Sr., ME

April 20 Christian Lakoseljac, Gr., PSU 2021 Big Ten Women’s Tennis Athletes of the Week February 2 Irina Cantos Siemers, So., OSU

February 9 No selection

February 16 Alexa Noel, Fr., IOWA

Feb. 23 Ayana Akli, So., MD

March 2 Kari Miller, Fr., MICH

March 9 Chiara Lommer, Gr., ME

March 16 Ava Markham, Jr., WIS

March 23 Alexa Noel, Fr., IOWA

March 30 Irina Cantos Siemers, So., OSU

April 6 Tess Fisher, Jr., RU

April 13 Alexa Noel, Fr., IOWA

April 20 Alexa Noel, Fr., IOWA







