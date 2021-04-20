Sports
Patriot League announces honors field hockey in the post season (4.20.21)
BETHLEHEM, Pa. U.S. senior midfielder Noor Coenen and junior defender Georgia Davies were named the Patriot League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively, when the League office announced key post-season awards and All-League teams.
Coenen and Davies were joined by first-year goalkeeper Bryn Underwood, who collected the Patriot League Rookie of the Year Honors.
Lehigh, Maddie Kahn’s second goalkeeper, was named Patriot League goalkeeper of the year. Boston University Head Coach Sally Starr claimed her fifth Patriot League Coach of the Year honor after winning the No. 20 Terriers to an undefeated regular season.
The Patriot League Field Hockey Major Awards and All-League teams were voted on by the seven League hockey head coaches who could not vote for their student athletes or themselves.
The 2020-21 Patriot League field hockey championships begin Thursday, April 22 at Boston Universitys New Balance Field in Boston, Massachusetts. Thursday’s semifinal matches and Saturday’s Patriot League field hockey championships are live on ESPN +.
Spectator policy for the 2020-21 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship is determined by the host institution. For up-to-date information on attending policy at Boston University,CLICK HEREFor more information on the 2020-21 Patriot League Spring Field Hockey Championship, CLICK HERE.
2020-21 Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Year
Noor Coenen, American, Sr., Midfielder, Naarden, Netherlands / Laar and Berg
* Coenen led the Patriot League in points (10) and assists (4) while drawing for second place in goals (3). She placed 13th in NCAA DI in points per game (2.0) and eighth in assists per game (0.80)
* The two-time Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year is one of 20 hockey students to earn the All-League award four times.
* Coenen ranks 10th in league history in points (111) with 45 goals and 21 assists.
2020-21 Patriot League Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Year
Georgia Davies, American, Jr., Defender, Ipswich, England / Ipswich School
* Davies and the Eagles defense kept opponents on a League-low 1.00 goal allowed per game, limiting the opponent’s fouls to 39 allowed shots in five games.
* Davies, a two-time First-Team All-Patriot League roster, helped the Eagles book two shutouts this season.
* She received the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week on March 15 and April 5.
2020-21 Patriot League Hockey Goalkeeper of the Year
Maddie Kahn, Lehigh, So., Keeper, Ocean City, NJ / Ocean City
* Kahn ranks second among NCAA DI goalkeepers in per game saves (7.25), fourth in save rate (0.879) and 15th in goals-versus-average (1.01), while being among the top two in each belongs in the Patriot League.
* The Ocean City, NJ native earned the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week award twice this season, helping the Mountain Hawks shutout Lafayette and Bucknell in consecutive weeks.
* She hit eight or more saves in three of Lehigh’s four games this season.
2020-21 Patriot League Field Hockey Rookie of the Year
Bryn Underwood, American, Father, Goalkeeper, Sinking Spring, Pa./Wilson
* Underwood started all five games and recorded a Patriot League best goals against average (0.86), good for 10th place in NCAA DI.
* The freshman goalkeeper is second in the Patriot League in bailout rate and equal sixth in the country (0.833).
* She earned Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week after recording her League-leading second shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Lehigh to secure a place in the Patriot League championship.
2020-21 Patriot League Hockey Coach of the Year
Sally Starr, Boston University
* Starr led Boston University to an unbeaten regular season for the fourth time since joining the League in 2013. BU earned top seed and host duties for the Patriot League Championship for the fifth time in the past six years.
* Her Terriers top the League’s rankings in average scoring (2.72) and scoring margin (1.48), while she equalized the US for allowing the fewest goals (5).
* Starr was named Patriot League Coach of the Year for the fifth time, placing former Lafayette head coach Ann Gold in second place on the all-time hockey list.
2020-21 All-Patriot League field hockey in numbers
Nine of the 23 All-Patriot League hockey selections are perennial honorees. Americans Coenen and Lehigh senior defender Lenke Havas expanded the four-time All-Patriot League club to 20 members. Coenen is a four-time honoree of the first team, while Havas has made the first team three times.
Davies, Bucknell senior midfielders Sarah Dimock and Leah Fogelsanger and senior defender Kaelyn Long, Colgate senior midfielder Taylor Casamassa, Holy Cross senior defender Emily Devine and Lafayette senior midfielder Anna Steps were all part of the All-League squad for the second time.
Boston University and Bucknell matched for a League-high four student athletes in the All-Patriot League teams, with the Terriers and Bison each having two first-team firsts. American (2 first team), Colgate (1 first team), Holy Cross (1 first team), Lafayette (1 first team) and Lehigh (2 first team) each placed three student athletes in the two teams.
Seniors accounted for 14 of the 23 places in the two All-Patriot League teams. Four juniors and four sophomores received recognition, with Lehigh freshman midfielder Julia Gatelein being the only freshman player to be voted into the teams by the League coaches.
2020-21 First-Team All-Patriot League
Noor Coenen, American, Sr., M
Georgia Davies, American, Jr., D
Alexis Pettisani, Boston University, Sr., B
Kathryn Scheerer, Boston University, Sr., B
Kaelyn Long, Bucknell, Sr., D
Erin Zielinski, Bucknell, Jr., D
Taylor Casamassa, Colgate, Sr., M
Emily Devine, Holy Cross, Sr., D
Audrey Sawers, Lafayette, Sr., M
Lenke Havas, Lehigh, Sr., D
Maddie Kahn, Lehigh, So., GK
2020-21 Second Team All-Patriot League *
Gaby de Kock, American, Sr., M
Miya Denison, Boston University, Sr., F
Liz Ryan, Boston University, Sr., M / V
Sarah Dimock, Bucknell, Sr., M
Leah Fogelsanger, Bucknell, Sr., M
Mari Kniezewski, Colgate, So., M
Anna Unger, Colgate, Jr., GK
Caitlin Little, Holy Cross, Jr., D
Gabby Venezia, Holy Cross, So .., M
Simone Hefting, Lafayette, So., D.
Anna Steps, Lafayette, Sr., M
Julia Gatelein, Lehigh, Fr., A / M
* 12 student athletes in the second team due to a draw
ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE
Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continuously demonstrates that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.
