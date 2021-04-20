Thunder begins to find a new naming rights partner to Chesapeake Energy Arena

With arenas still hosting NBA fans at full capacity prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma City Thunder had one of the league’s best advantages on the home field. Chesapeake Energy Arena is considered as loud as any building in the league, especially during the team’s run-up to the 2012 NBA Finals and their three Western Conference Finals appearances.

While we’re still slowly making our way back to having arenas full again, there will be some changes coming to Oklahoma City. The team announced Tuesday that Chesapeake Energy Corporation has ended their naming rights agreement for the building, forcing the Thunder to seek a new partner.

“As we move towards transitioning to a new naming partner for our arena, we want to recognize our extraordinary history with Chesapeake Energy,” said Clayton I. Bennett, president of the Oklahoma City Thunder. “For ten years now, the arena has proudly carried its name and we thank Chesapeake, one of our founders, for his loyal support and partnership.

“As a Chesapeake Energy Arena, our building is home to so many exciting and historic moments and events,” said Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett. “As we search for a new naming rights partnership, we will find a partner who will help build on that history and become the centerpiece of our growing, modern and vibrant downtown.”

Despite the partnership between Chesapeake Energy Corp. and the Thunder expires immediately, the building will continue to bear the Chesapeake Energy Arena name until the franchise finds a new naming rights partner.