Silverwood will assume sole responsibility for the selection of the English cricket players





Chris Silverwood, head coach of the England men’s cricket team, will be given overall responsibility for the roster selection, with the role of national selector Ed Smith being abolished, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. Smith has been in his role since 2018, when England was crowned 50-over world champions, and will be leaving at the end of the month. Silverwood will be solely responsible for the roster selection, although Test Captain Joe Root and limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan will have their say on the respective starting lineups. The revamp comes ahead of a busy year for England, highlighted by five test series against India starting in August, the T20 World Cup in India and an attempt to win back The Ashes in Australia. Ashley Giles, director of England’s men’s cricket, was responsible for the restructuring. He said the selection process had been tried and tested, but it had to move with the times. “The current UK team selection process has been around for over 120 years,” Giles said in a statement from the ECB. “While this system has its merits, with technological advancements and a greater source of information available to us than ever before, the restructuring is in the best interest of helping England’s men’s teams to be successful.” Giles said Silverwood’s added responsibility will also put him in the spotlight even more if selections fail. “The new structure also makes the lines of accountability much clearer, with Chris Silverwood, as head coach, taking ultimate responsibility for selecting England senior teams.” Giles paid tribute to the 43-year-old Smith. “I would like to personally thank Ed for his contribution to the England men’s teams over the past three years,” said Giles. “Ed’s input has helped to achieve success for all of our England teams, and he has worked with dedication and professionalism throughout his time as a national selector.” Smith said it was “a tremendous privilege to work with great people” and wished England success. pi / no

