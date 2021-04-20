NCAA places UTEP on probation for 1 year for fouls in football, softball





EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Tuesday that it has imposed a one-year probation on the athletics division of UTEP, along with a $ 5,000 fine for Level II violations within the football and softball programs. According to UTEP athletics director Jim Senter, UTEP has self-reported the violations to the university. As detailed in the approved agreement, the Committee on Fouls, NCAA enforcement personnel and the UTEP administration agreed that the football program exceeded the maximum number of countable coaches allowed, particularly defensive and offensive quality control specialists who provided skills instruction during practice. As a result, the program exceeded the maximum permitted countable coaches in two academic years, from the 2018-2019 academic year to the spring of 2020. It was also determined that the softball program, led by former head coach Tobin Echo-Hawk who was fired in 2019, would provide additional practice time or individual training to student athletes, exceeding daily and weekly hourly limits for such activities. Echo-Hawk did not provide a mandatory weekly day off for student athletes and allowed graduate assistants to provide skill instruction during additional training sessions, regular training sessions, and occasionally in games. As a result, the program has exceeded the maximum allowable countable coaches in at least four separate academic years, from the 2016-17 academic year through November 2019. UTEP head soccer coach Dana Dimel and Echo-Hawk are each given a one-year show cause for the fouls. In addition, for the academic year 2021-2022, the number of allowed countable hours for athletic-related activities in softball has been reduced. The number of countable coaches for soccer and softball has also been reduced by one for six days of practice in the 2021-2022 academic year. Sanctions, approved by the Committee for Violations, are described below: One year of probation.

A fine of $ 5,000.

A one-year assignment for the former softball head coach, which includes a four-week suspension from all coaching activities and a suspension of 15% from regular season games at each school that employs her.

A one-year show-cause order for the football head coach, including a four-day suspension from all coaching activities and a 10-day suspension from off-campus recruitment during the 2020-21 football contact period.

A reduction in the allowable countable hours for athletic-related activities in softball from 20 to 18 during the regular season and from 8 to 7 during the off season during the 2021-22 academic year.

A reduction in the number of countable softball coaches by one for six days of practice during the academic year 2021-22.

A reduction in the number of countable football coaches by one for six days of practice during the academic year 2021-22. Members of the Violations Committee are from NCAA membership and members of the public. The panel members who reviewed this case are Thomas Hill, senior vice president emeritus of the state of Iowa; Joel Maturi, the panel’s chief counselor and former director of athletics in Minnesota; and Mary Schutten, executive vice president and provost at Central Michigan. STATEMENT BY THE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS JIM SENTER We notified our compliance officers as soon as we became aware of the potential violations. I want to thank them for their dedication in conducting interviews, gathering information and submitting a thorough report to the NCAA. We are committed to running our department with integrity. We will continue to monitor all of our sports programs to ensure they operate in accordance with NCAA rules and regulations. We will also continue to provide comprehensive rules education to all of our coaches and employees. STATEMENT BY SOCCER HEAD COACH DANA DIMEL I am committed and will make sure we better comply with our NCAA rules. It is my responsibility to create an atmosphere of compliance with my staff and within our football program. I recognize that I must do better to move forward, and accept NCAA sanctions for this violation. Download the FREE KTSM 9 News app from theApple App Storeor theGoogle Play Store

