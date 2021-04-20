No. 8 Mens tennis starts on Wednesday with SEC Tournament Play





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis will begin playing at the 2021 SEC Mens Tennis Tournament at 3:00 pm (CT) Wednesday at the Billingsley Tennis Center against the winner of the game on Tuesday between No. 14 Kentucky and host Arkansas. The Maroon & White come into the game 15-7 and 7-5 against SEC enemies this season, the Wildcats are 17-6 a year and the Razorbacks have a record of 10-13. The winner of the contest on Wednesday will take on the winner of the No. 1 Florida and No. 17 Mississippi State / No. 18 Alabama contest on Thursday in the semifinals. TEXAS A&M AT THE SECOND TOURNAMENT A&M earned a top four spot in the SEC tournament for the sixth straight year. Texas A&M has an 11-5 all-time record in the SEC tournament, claiming the trophy in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The Aggies have progressed to the SEC semifinals in six of the seven SEC tournaments they have competed in since joining have become out of the league for the 2013 season. AGGIES IN THE RANKINGS The Aggies maintain the No. 8 rankings for the second straight week. In the singles poll, the Aggies are led by No. 5 Valentin Vacherot, the senior ranked third on A & M’s all-time singles win list. Followed closely by Vacherot is No. 7 Hady Habib, the senior holding wins a pair of victories over student athletes currently in the top-5. Rounding out the ranked Aggies singles players are No. 45 Carlos Aguilar, No. 92 Barnaby Smith, No. 107 Noah Schachter and No. 120 Pierce Rollins. In the doubles poll, Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson reached the poll to No. 7 after scoring six ranked wins this season, including three over teams in the top-10. Vacherot and Rollins made their first doubles appearance at No. 71, while Habib and Schachter earned No. 88. New rankings are scheduled for Wednesday ahead of the A&Ms game. LAST TIME OUT The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis court closed the 2021 regular season with a senior day sweep, 4-0, against No. 18 Alabama Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies honored the collegiate careers of seniors Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib, Bjorn Thomson, and Valentin Vacherot prior to the first serve. The Aggies started the game by taking the tightly contested doubles game with victories on lanes two and three. A & Ms No. 71 Vacherot and Pierce Rollins brought in a 6-3 victory on track two over Alexey Nesterov and Edson Ortiz, followed by Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter’s clincher on track four, 6-4, over Marcelo Sepulveda and Zhe Zhou. Leading 1-0 on their way to singles, the Maroon & White kept up their pace with first-set victories on five of the six lanes. No. 5 Vacherot doubled the A&M advantage with a 6-2, 6-2 win on lane one at No. 47 Ortiz. The win was Vacherots ’84th double singles win in Vacherots’ career, putting him just one win shy of ever tying the A&M program’s record. No. 120 Rollins pushed the A&M lead to 3-0 when he beat Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-1, 6-3 on lane five. Moments later, Raphael Perot took the sweep with a 6-1, 6-3 victory on lane six over Alabamas Nesterov. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.







