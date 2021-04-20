Hockey Falls In Home Final





Next game: at Kent State 4/23/2021 | 5:00 pm PLEASURE PLEASURE, Mich. The Central Michigan hockey team on Tuesday dropped a Mid-American Conference game 2-1 to Longwood at Cristy Freese Field. It was the home final for the Chippewas, who are 5-5, 3-4 MAC, and will close the season with a run of two games at Kent State this weekend. Longwood is 6-5, 4-5. Longwood scored just over two minutes in the second quarter, then added a major insurance goal with just over five minutes to go. Twenty-two seconds after Longwood scored to make it 2-0, Alice O’Hagan scored with an assist from Taryn Damm to pull CMU to 2-1. It was O’Hagan’s third goal of the season and earned her a team leader of 10 points in the season. Longwood finished 19-6 in shots, including a 13-3 lead on shots on target. The Lancers also finished 15-4 in penalty corners. Despite the big difference in numbers, the Chippewas remained in play throughout the game. “I thought this was one of our best second half hockey we’ve played all season,” CMU coach Catherine Ostoich said. “I thought we were doing really well in the second half. We dominated a good part of the second half. “I felt like we were really pushing and we had momentum. If they had that second goal, our heads would normally go down and it would be like, ‘It’s over’. But we got on the field. , we ran a corner and we scored, so we were right back in. “It was just a shame we didn’t get the chance to (remove) our goalkeeper and that was what I wanted. It was a learning experience. We need to realize the game clock management. I’m really proud of how we played, how we came back. We came out and fought in the second half. “ Chippewa freshman goalkeeper Katie Maxim Saved 11 times. It marked the Chippewas’ third game in four days as they split a weekend series at Cristy Freese Field with Ball State and they are scheduled to play at Kent State on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24. Both games are scheduled to start. at 5:00 pm “Three games in four days after 14 days off and they fought well today,” said Ostoich. “It was not our best hockey in the first half and we could have played a bit better. I said at half time: ‘We only have one goal behind, so all we need is one chance; let’s start over and let it go. We’ve got 30 minutes left, the last home game, and they did. “I’m proud of them. It’s a shame we didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m proud of what we’ve done today. It just goes to show what progress we’ve made this season and how we’re really developing. program. “

