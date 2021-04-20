Buffalo Bills GM – ‘No rush’ to renew for QB Josh Allen despite mutual interest





BUFFALO, NY – Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is in no rush to make a deal with quarterback Josh Allen – although he said he is confident that a deal will eventually come. Beane spoke to reporters on Tuesday, saying he had spoken to the NFL’s number two MVP from a season ago about extending his contract, which will enter the fourth year of Allen’s rookie deal. However, Beane said he doesn’t expect a deal to be made until at least after next week’s NFL draw, and maybe well into the spring or summer. “There’s no rush, we’ll have some sort of conversation,” Beane said. “Listen, we’d love to get Josh renewed. No doubt. It has to be a number that works for him and works for us. That’s been my conversation with them and they know the same thing. We’re all on the same page. Josh wants to be here. . “ Allen emerged as one of the NFL’s foremost quarterbacks last season, passing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2020, adding eight rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown as he led the Bills to an AFC Championship Game appearance . The Wyoming product has made it clear that he wants to play his career in Buffalo and didn’t seem deterred by the possibility of contract negotiations until next year. “When it happens, it happens,” Allen told NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt earlier this month. ‘They will smooth out the details, and if we can achieve something quickly, of course I would love to be locked up in Buffalo for a very long time. It’s a place I call home. I love to be there. ‘ Allen would represent Beane’s largest extension of his tenure with the Bills, after Beane successfully extended left-wing tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre’Davious White last off-season. The former Carolina Panthers assistant GM compared his current situation to that in Carolina to then-quarterback Cam Newton. “We tried to get Cam Newton done in Carolina at the time, but it didn’t work,” Beane said. “We just weren’t on the same page with his agent about where the value is to where we saw it. So we said, ‘Hey, no hard feelings, we’re all on the same page here.’ We pushed the break, he played that season and after that season we got it done pretty quickly in the next low season. ‘We were all on the same page. I guess I mean you can’t force it. It happens when it happens. ‘ Spotrac lists Allen’s market value of $ 168,634,492 over four years – an average annual value of $ 42.1 million, which would put him behind only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Beane previously said Allen’s renewal will likely follow the same timeline as White’s – it was extended in early September 2020. Regardless, it seems that Allen’s next contract isn’t a matter of if but when. “If it happens this year, great,” said Beane. “If not, I will be very confident that we will get it done next year.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos