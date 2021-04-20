Sports
Even in Cricket, no rest from awakening
Many culture wars start as skirmishes in dark corners of human interaction, sparked by a comment in a lecture at a small university or by an aperu at a meeting of local officials. Yet the most passionate cultural battles seem to begin in sports-related matters. It has just happened to cricket, a team game so venerable that even Oliver Cromwell refrained from banning its play in the Puritan years when he ruled England. (Cromwell banned other sports, as well as theater, but only stopped cricket on the Sabbath.)
On April 16, cricket came to the attention of modern Puritans when ESPNCricinfo.com, the oldest and most popular website devoted to the game, released an announcement from its editor, Sambit Bal. Mr. Bal stated that his publication would combat discrimination by using a word that has been part of a batsman’s lexicon since at least the early 17th century, describing clearly enough the player using a bat to make a hit the ball, stopped. hurled at him. The equivalent for baseball is batter, which is the gender-neutral word Mr. Bal wants to use instead. The term, he says, will be updated across all areas of the site.
Mr. Bal writes that it can be argued that the word batsman is not overtly offensive. When applied to male cricketers, it is accurate just as female cricketers’ use of batswoman is perfectly digestible. The problem, he emphasizes, lies in the sovereignty of one term over another. The word batsman, he blissfully suggests, creates a standard linguistic mode that is biased against women: those who hit are batsmen, unless stated otherwise. So the word has to go.
ESPNCricinfo has no official status in the game or its administration. It is a private publication owned by Walt Disney Co.
, which is free to make its own lexical decisions. But with 20 million monthly visitors, it’s a colossus in cricket coverage, the only publication with a significant following in any of the dizzying array of countries, from Afghanistan to Zimbab, where cricket is a passion. The ability to influence others is significant.
Switching the publications from batsman to batter can honestly be called free. There is no pattern of complaints from female players, no allegations of sexism. The body overseeing the laws of cricket, known as the Marylebone Cricket Club, moved to the part of London where the quarter underwent the last game rules revision in 2017. After consulting with a large number of female players and managers who accepted that An intrinsic part of the game that the MCC discovered was no reason to do away with the word batsman.
ESPN’s Cricinfos decision is an example of hyper-righteous activists who are ahead of popular opinion and common sense. It’s a self-starting leap from the blocks in a race to demonstrate virtue in unexplored territory. To borrow words from Dominion, the historian Tom Hollands book on the Protestant revolution in the modern world, ESPNCricinfos editors long to be gathered into the ranks of the elect, to instill in us a sense of guilt and make us feel within it. salvation. for example by imposing a word that robs us of more than 400 years of sporting and cultural tradition.
I prefer to call this vandalism.
Mr. Varadarajan, a journalist, is a fellow of the American Enterprise Institute and New York University Law Schools Classical Liberal Institute.
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Appeared in the April 21, 2021 print edition.
