Tennis set for women to compete in SEC tournament





Tuscaloosa, Ala. The No. 9 LSU women’s tennis team (14-4, 9-4 SEC) starts the postseason push as the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament, taking on the No. 5 seeded Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the quarter-finals for afternoon CT on Wednesday, April 21 at the Alabama Tennis Center. Tennessee (April 21) Live statistics and stream Selling points “We are very happy that the post season is starting,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We want to keep the momentum we’ve built in the regular season and we’re hungry to keep improving ourselves. We’ll bring the energy and firepower we’ve had all year to our opponents and be ready to impose ourselves on it. tomorrow’s challenge. “ Vs. Tennessee The Tigers and Lady Volunteers have met 46 times over the years, with Tennessee having a 28-18 lead in the series. When the teams met in the regular season at the LSU Tennis Complex, it was LSU that came out on top in a 4-2 match. Tennessee sits at 16-7 and is ranked as the No. 5 seed in the tournament. The Volunteers beat No. 13-seeded Mississippi State in the second round with a 4-0 sweep, with the Lady Vols taking their four doubles points and singles victories by No. 56 Carly Briggs, Daria Kuczer and Tenika McGiffin .

Last timeout The Tigers ended the regular season with two wins at home, beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 on Thursday, April 8, before beating the Missouri Tigers with a score of 4-1 on Saturday, April 10. Tiger facts The Tigers entered the postseason with a 14-4 overall record and closed the SEC game with a 9-4 record. Nine wins in SEC play is a new program high for the Tigers, beating the previous high of seven wins in 1991 and 2015 by two games. LSU’s success throughout the season has led them to the SEC tournament with a number 9 ranking. The No. 9 ranking equals the highest ranking in program history and marks the first time since the 2016 season that the team has scored so highly. LSU remains individually represented in both singles and doubles. Senior Paris Corley leads the Tigers this week by checking in at No. 51. Corley enters the postseason with an overall record of 17-4 in singles, leading the team in victories. Senior Taylor Bridges is not far behind her teammate, sliding to number 55 in this week’s rankings. The native of Mesa, Arizona was a rock for Purple & Gold this season, taking seven wins in dual play in the number 1 spot for the Tigers. In total, Bridges has had 13 wins this season, three of which will face ranked opponents. Finishing the singles rankings for the Tigers is sophomore Safiya Carrington at number 105. Carrington has had six wins in dual play in the number 2 spot, and ten overall in the 2020-21 season. In doubles, Bridges and Corley represent the Tigers with a ranking of No. 84. The seniors are currently 15-3 in the overall season, with 12 of those wins in the double season. The duo have played on all three double spots in dual play, taking two ranked wins. Social center For more information about the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten.







