St. Mary’s adds girls hockey team





LANCASTER, NY (WIVB) – Next season, another new team will be added to the girls’ hockey league in West New York. St. Mary’s heard the call from area students, alumni and youth coaches, so in the 2021-22 school year, the Lancers girls hockey team will take to the ice for their first season. “It kind of started with the growth of girls’ hockey in western New York and the Northeast and all over the country. We had, in our world here as a mixed school, we had some boys playing hockey with younger sisters and the parents were wondering, ‘Hey, we would like to send them to the same school, is this a chance? for us?’ so that certainly fueled some of the growth, ”said Kevin Kelleher, principal of St. Mary. Then just the numbers of the girls we already had in the building who were playing hockey who might not have been able to make Monsignor Martin’s team, be it because of their age or talent, so we thought the time was ready to start and run our own program. “We went out and talked to some of the girls, some of the coaches, we offer a specific product here in terms of education,” said Mark Dantonio, St. Mary’s hockey director. “In boy hockey I think that is a great interest for these girls and I think that the greatest interest is to be able to put on one jersey with one team and being able to represent one school certainly appeals to these girls. They are excited, we are excited, and we look forward to getting after it. “ “That a school cares so much about having an option for everyone is a big deal, because most schools don’t even have a girls’ team at all. I think they are trying so hard to get this girls’ team up and running, is great and very welcoming, ”said St. Mary’s freshman Teddie Osinski. Mary’s teacher Maeghan Roberts, an advocate for starting the WNY Girls Hockey Federation in 2009 and 2010, when she was in high school, will be on the coaching staff during the Lancers’ opening season. She says she is proud to be a part of the school for her dedication to supporting girls’ hockey, and she hopes other schools will follow suit. “There are possibilities out there that if people put the energy, dedication and organization that St. Mary’s has done to make this happen, the girls are there, the skaters are there, the players are ready to play,” St. Mary’s coach Maeghan Roberts said. “They’re going to come in and blow everyone a little bit and make this league a really dominant hockey league in both Western New York and New York State as a whole. “I think setting the precedent of having one high school, one team, one girls team on the ice in the girls’ hockey league in West New York is huge for the league and actually shows that we are not stopping, we are not slowing down down, we’ll keep pushing this league forward and keep growing and pushing the game for the girls. ” St. Mary’s will be the ninth team in the WNY Girls Varsity Hockey Federation and the first team in the Fed to have just one school.

