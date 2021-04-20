32 people in S’pore make it to Forbes ’30 Under 30 Asia list, Asia News & Top Stories





Thirty-two individuals in Singapore are listed in Forbes ’30 Under 30 Asia – a list of 300 entrepreneurs and pioneers in various fields under the age of 30. The selected awards came from 10 categories – each with 30 entries – including social impact, consumer technology, and healthcare and science. Announcing the list yesterday, Forbes said it includes bright and innovative young leaders who have persisted and thrived despite global uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic. Singapore is represented by 28 entries – co-founders of the same company grouped into one entry – the highest number since the list started in 2016. It is the fourth most represented country, after India, China and Japan. Among the Singapore-based individuals who made the list is Ms. Serene Cai, co-founder of Digital Health start-up Speedoc, which offers services such as healthcare professional booking and drug delivery. The 28-year-old said, “The future of digital health is about things that are impossibly easy to use. For example, I can’t wait for the day when toothbrushes that control gum disease or toilets that can detect glucose in the urine become affordable. “We’re waiting for technology and adoption to catch up so that (such devices) become affordable, accessible, and part of our everyday lives.” Mr. Harsh Dalal, 19, co-founder of software development company Team Labs, is also one of those who made it to the prestigious list in the consumer technology category. Others include Mr. Edward Yee, 26, co-founder of social enterprise fund Givfunds, and Ms. Oh Chu Xian, 27, co-founder of Magorium, the waste technology start-up. Those who made the list were selected from over 2,500 nominations and vetted by industry veterans. Criteria for awards include their demonstration of leadership, how they embody the entrepreneurial spirit, and their potential success in their industry. The Afghan Girls’ Robotic Team, which consists of five girls between the ages of 15 and 19, is one of the first. Formed in 2017 with the help of the New York-based nonprofit Digital Citizen Fund, the team developed a low-cost, lightweight ventilator to help patients diagnose Covid-19 in Afghanistan. The release of the fan after the latest tests is expected to make up for a shortage of fans in the country. Other people on the list include South Korean K-pop singer IU, Japanese mountaineer Tomoa Narasaki, Chinese table tennis star Chen Meng, and Mr. Harshil Mathur, co-founder and CEO of online payment company Razorpay.







