Football practice report: April 20

Event location: Outdoor practice fields

Format: Full pads

As Oregon’s offensive line prepared for the 2019 season, they did so with 153 combined career tenets to their credit, the most in the country. That was the level of experience the 2019 seniors brought to the field Shane Lemieux , Jake Hanson , Calvin Throckmorton , Brady Aiello and Dallas Warmack not to mention sophomores Penei Sewell , who won the Outland Trophy that season.

By contrast, as Oregon’s attack line prepared for the 2020 season, all six of those players had disappeared. The combined launch experience for the Ducks up front a year ago was just the beginning Steven Jones when he was a true freshman in 2018.

As Oregon’s offensive line prepares for the 2021 season, the Ducks may still not be as experienced as that 2019 group. But they are also not as green as they were a year ago after a season of experience together, albeit limited to seven games by the pandemic.

“After seven games we’ve played together, we know what to expect from each other, and we know what the standard should be every day”, monitored Ryan Walk said. “And we’re just trying to take that to the next level.”

The Ducks primarily relied on a six-man rotation in 2020 consisting of Jones, Walk, center Alex Forsyth , guard TJ Bass George Moore and the versatile Malasala Aumavae-Laulu . With Aumavae-Laulu recovering from an injury this spring, most of the reps for the No. 1 offense feature a row of Moore, Bass, Forsyth, Walk and Jones, left to right, with Dawson Jaramillo the sixth man and can be connected almost anywhere.

The group had fun in Saturday’s scrimmage, the first action of which was a nearly 70-yard touchdown run CJ Verdell , who was essentially on the run untouched. The next series lasted a little longer, but ended the same way, with another touchdown for the No. 1 attack.

Now that the returners have some confidence that comes from experience, they are helping to nurture the generation that will follow them. Jonathan Denis , Marcus Harper II , Logan Sagapolu and Faaope Laloulu all got wet feet as newcomers last fall, and this spring the line has seen encouraging flashes Kingsley Suamataia , Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden .

“I think that will really help us as a team, with guys on the second unit ready to play this year,” Walk said.

As the 2021 season draws closer with each passing day, Oregon’s line of attack is bringing more confidence and cohesion. They’re not as green as they once were, even if they don’t have as much experience as the 2019 unit.

“We’re different from those guys,” said Moore. ‘We are our own five. But they set a standard, and we just try to go out every day and reach that standard. ‘

Practice highlights: The Ducks ended the workout with a “4 minute / 2 minute” scrimmage period. In the drill, an attacking unit tries to kill 4 minutes clock with a lead, and if unsuccessful, another unit will be given a chance to perform a 2 minute drill and come from behind. The scenario was rehearsed twice and there was something to love for both sides of the ball as both defenses got the ball back in the 4 minute situation, while both fouls rallied to score in the 2 minute period. practice. .

The No. 1 foul opened the drill with a backup to his own goal line and was unable to move the chains. Backed up to the end, Tom Snee got off a beautiful kick, with the No. 2 attack taking over on his 32-yard line with 2:20 on the clock. Ty Thompson converted a third and long situation with his legs and another with a pass to Terrance Ferguson , set up a “game-winning” field goal that Camden Lewis made.

The drill was reset, this time starting with the No. 2 foul on the field and Jay Butterfield at quarterback. He moved the chains once, using a hard count to get the defense offside, but in the end there was another kick. Anthony Brown the 2-minute situation started with a long pass to Johnny Johnson III who got the ball into the red zone, and after killing the clock, the No. 1 foul also won with a game-winning field goal, this by Henry Katleman .

Other remarks: The defense turned the tables on the first 11-to-11 rep of the day. Just like Saturday, the attack brought the ball into the hands of Verdell, but this time Keyon Ware-Hudson wrapped it close to the line. A few pass receivers showed their concentration by dragging in tipped balls. At one rep, a defender arrived exactly like that Patrick Herbert was about to make a reception, while the ball was in the air. Herbert held his head and dragged it back in. Jordan Happle broke a pass to Tevin Jeannis in a red zone drill by hitting it, but Jeannis stuck with it and made the catch before the ball hit the ground.